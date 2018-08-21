'I despair for Ireland and what it has become' - Journalist Gemma O'Doherty throws her hat in the Irish presidential race
News

'I despair for Ireland and what it has become' - Journalist Gemma O'Doherty throws her hat in the Irish presidential race

(Picture: Sam Boal/Rolling News)

JOURNALIST Gemma O'Doherty has announced that she will run to become the next President of Ireland.

O'Doherty, an investigative journalist, took to social media to reveal her intentions to replace Michael D. Higgins as president of the country.

She hopes to gain a nomination with the support of 20 TDs or senators in the Oireachtas.

However, with Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour backing Mr Higgins for a second term, there is a limited pool of TDs and senators available to back an independent candidate.

Advertisement

In announcing her candidacy, Ms O'Doherty expressed her belief that Ireland is broken and needs fixing.

“We owe it to ourselves, to our children, to our country’s reputation, and to our forebearers who had a very different vision for this beautiful island that is our home. The time has come to demand a new Ireland," she said.

"As an Irishwoman who loves her country to its core but hardly recognises it any more, I am deeply concerned about the unimaginable suffering and chaos so many of our people are subjected to daily.

"I despair for Ireland and what it has become.

"Like many of you, I am frustrated that we keep allowing the same mistakes to happen over and over again.

"In my work as an investigative journalist, I have witnessed first-hand the despicable treatment of citizens who have stood up and tried to fight for their basic rights," she continued.

O’Doherty joins Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Kevin Sharkey and ex-Aer Lingus employee Patrick Feeney in the race to become president.

Advertisement

O’Doherty concluded her statement by saying that the way to fix "broken" Ireland is to tackle “the greed and corruption of the tiny elite who continue to destroy it for the majority”.

“As our country embarks on a new one hundred years, we can turn that dream into a reality so that generations to come will look back and say we were the ones who stood up and demanded change. It starts here today.”

The presidential election takes place in November of this year.

See More: Dublin, Election, Gemma O'Doherty, Ireland, Journalist, Michael D Higgins, President

Related

Woman arrested after 'crashing car into gates of Government Buildings' in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Woman arrested after 'crashing car into gates of Government Buildings' in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Giant drive-thru confession box appears in Dublin ahead of Pope visit
News 23 hours ago

Giant drive-thru confession box appears in Dublin ahead of Pope visit

By: Jack Beresford

Man dies after being stabbed in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Man dies after being stabbed in Dublin

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Danny Healy-Rae defends himself from criticism after falling asleep at All-Ireland Final
News 21 minutes ago

Danny Healy-Rae defends himself from criticism after falling asleep at All-Ireland Final

By: Ryan Price

Deckchairs, mobility scooters and selfie sticks among items banned from Phoenix Park mass
News 28 minutes ago

Deckchairs, mobility scooters and selfie sticks among items banned from Phoenix Park mass

By: Jack Beresford

Several Northern Irish families trapped in Indian floods
News 2 hours ago

Several Northern Irish families trapped in Indian floods

By: Ryan Price

Nearly half of Irish adults hate the Rose of Tralee
News 1 day ago

Nearly half of Irish adults hate the Rose of Tralee

By: Jack Beresford

Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash
News 1 day ago

Young mother named among two killed in tragic Donegal crash

By: Ryan Price