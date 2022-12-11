'I take responsibility': Harry Kane gutted after penalty miss as England exit World Cup
News

A dejected Harry Kane at full-time in Qatar (Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane has said he 'takes responsibility' after his penalty miss in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in Qatar.

Kane, 29, fired over the bar after England were awarded a spot kick late in the game, with the French leading 2-1.

The holders managed to see out the match and progress to the semi-finals, where they will face Morocco.

Kane puts his second penalty over the bar (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kane had already scored from the spot after 54 minutes to cancel out Aurelien Tchouameni's first-half opener.

His 53rd international goal saw him join Wayne Rooney at the top of England's all-time scorer charts.

However, after Olivier Giroud had restored France's lead, Kane was unable to repeat the feat, failing to test Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris as he fired over the bar from the spot in the 84th minute.

England fans were incensed when referee Wilton Sampaio failed to blow for an apparent foul on Bukayo Saka by Dayot Upamecano in the build-up to France's opener.

And they were further enraged when he failed to award either a penalty or a free kick when the Bayern Munich defender tangled with Kane on the edge of the box midway through the opening period.

However, amid the fallout from the game, Kane has held his hands up over the penalty miss.

"Absolutely gutted. We've given it everything and it's come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for," he posted on Twitter on Sunday morning.

"There's no hiding from it, it hurts and it'll take some time to get over it but that's part of sport.

"Now it's about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge.

"Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament — it means a lot."

'It will hurt for sure'

Speaking to ITV shortly after Saturday night's game, Kane explained: "I'm always someone who prepares for if I get one penalty in a game, two penalties… I always have an idea of what I want to do.

"I can't fault my preparation or the details, it was just the execution on the night — the first one was great and the second one I just didn't quite hit it how I wanted to.

"That's something I'm going to have to take on the chin and it'll hurt for sure."

England fans felt there was a foul by Dayot Upamecano on Bukayo Saka in the build-up to France's opener (Image: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Following the missed spot kick, Kane received support from both his club and country.

"We're all with you, skipper. Keep your head held high," the official England Twitter account replied to his post on Sunday morning.

"Head up Harry, we're so proud of you," wrote the striker's club, Spurs.

France take on Morocco on Wednesday after the Atlas Lions knocked out Portugal to become the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final.

In the other last-four clash, Argentina take on 2018 runners-up Croatia on Tuesday.

Both sides progressed after winning their respective penalty shootouts on Friday, the South Americans defeating the Netherlands and Croatia overcoming five-time winners Brazil.

