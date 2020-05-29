Iconic Cork pub's heartbreaking image of unused kegs being returned to suppliers sends fans into meltdown

ONE OF Ireland’s oldest and most iconic pubs has posted a picture that has pint-lovers across Ireland crying into their screens.

Like pubs all over the country, Shelbourne Bar in Cork has been closed ever since the Irish government ordered businesses to close their doors as part of a nationwide lockdown designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

First opened in 1895, the legendary whiskey bar is a part of life for so many in the Irish city and a popular stop-off for tourists and visitors from all around.

The current closure represents one of the longest in the pub’s 125-year history.

It’s a truly extraordinary time and while Ireland appears to be over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with pubs and bars set to reopen from August 10, the closures have come at a huge cost both personally and financially.

Further evidence of that was provided by the Shelbourne Bar on Twitter, with the pub posting a picture of a close to two dozen unused kegs being sent back to their suppliers with their seals still intact.

“Kegs heading back to the breweries today, crazy times,” they wrote alongside the heartbreaking image.

Kegs heading back to the breweries today , crazy times. pic.twitter.com/gmy1Cksjo0 — Shelbourne Bar (@Shelbournebar) May 28, 2020

It prompted an outpouring of emotional responses from fans and drinkers pining after those lost pints.

"What a shame," one wrote.

"Absolutely desperate," a second added.

"Such lost potential," a third said. "It's like a musical score never getting played."

Famed for its distinctive, cosy atmosphere, here’s hoping the Shelbourne Bar and all the other pubs and bars across Ireland are able to return to their former glories very soon.

In the meantime, fans and friends everywhere will be raising a glass or two to the Cork favourite and other much-loved drinking establishments just like it.