Iconic Cork pub's heartbreaking image of unused kegs being returned to suppliers sends fans into meltdown
News

Iconic Cork pub's heartbreaking image of unused kegs being returned to suppliers sends fans into meltdown

Shelbourne Bar/Twitter

ONE OF Ireland’s oldest and most iconic pubs has posted a picture that has pint-lovers across Ireland crying into their screens. 

Like pubs all over the country, Shelbourne Bar in Cork has been closed ever since the Irish government ordered businesses to close their doors as part of a nationwide lockdown designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

First opened in 1895, the legendary whiskey bar is a part of life for so many in the Irish city and a popular stop-off for tourists and visitors from all around. 

The current closure represents one of the longest in the pub’s 125-year history. 

It’s a truly extraordinary time and while Ireland appears to be over the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with pubs and bars set to reopen from August 10, the closures have come at a huge cost both personally and financially.

Advertisement

Further evidence of that was provided by the Shelbourne Bar on Twitter, with the pub posting a picture of a close to two dozen unused kegs being sent back to their suppliers with their seals still intact. 

Kegs heading back to the breweries today, crazy times,” they wrote alongside the heartbreaking image. 

It prompted an outpouring of emotional responses from fans and drinkers pining after those lost pints.

"What a shame," one wrote.

"Absolutely desperate," a second added.

Advertisement

"Such lost potential," a third said. "It's like a musical score never getting played."

Famed for its distinctive, cosy atmosphere, here’s hoping the Shelbourne Bar and all the other pubs and bars across Ireland are able to return to their former glories very soon. 

In the meantime, fans and friends everywhere will be raising a glass or two to the Cork favourite and other much-loved drinking establishments just like it. 

See More: Cork, Irish Pub, Shelbourne Bar

Related

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy
News 3 days ago

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online
News 3 days ago

Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online

By: Rachael O'Connor

Man shot by Garda at Covid-19 checkpoint in Cork
News 1 week ago

Man shot by Garda at Covid-19 checkpoint in Cork

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

World's oldest man, Bob Weighton, passes away aged 112
News 4 hours ago

World's oldest man, Bob Weighton, passes away aged 112

By: Rachael O'Connor

No major increase in virus spread since restrictions eased
News 4 hours ago

No major increase in virus spread since restrictions eased

By: Rachael O'Connor

‘You have to live your life’ - Leo Varadkar hits back at critics of his Phoenix Park picnic during lockdown
News 4 hours ago

‘You have to live your life’ - Leo Varadkar hits back at critics of his Phoenix Park picnic during lockdown

By: Jack Beresford

WATCH: Irish students graduating in lockdown sing heartfelt cover of 'Time to Say Goodbye'
News 21 hours ago

WATCH: Irish students graduating in lockdown sing heartfelt cover of 'Time to Say Goodbye'

By: Rachael O'Connor

U2 drummer donates $100,000 to Native American relief fund
News 22 hours ago

U2 drummer donates $100,000 to Native American relief fund

By: Rachael O'Connor