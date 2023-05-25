Illegal to fly drones as airspace restrictions in place over parts of Northern Ireland

TEMPORARY airspace restrictions are in place over parts of Northern Ireland today – making it illegal to fly drones in those areas.

In a statement issued by the PSNI, it was confirmed that the restrictions apply to “unmanned aerial vehicles” flying within the vicinity of Armagh Cathedral and Enniskillen Castle

“From 8am on Thursday morning, May 25, it will be an offence to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) within the vicinity of Armagh Cathedral until 6pm,” the PSNI confirmed.

“This will also be in effect in the vicinity of Enniskillen Castle, from 8am to 6pm,” they added.

“These are in line with a temporary airspace restrictions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority,” the statement explained.