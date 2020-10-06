In pictures: Breathtaking scenes as Dublin lights up red for Fire Safety Week

BUILDINGS ACROSS Dublin have lit up red to lend their support to national Fire Safety Week.

The annual fire safety awareness week stretches from 5 - 12 October, and with bonfire season right around the corner, Ireland's Fire Services have urged people to remain safe.

This year, the service's message is reiterating the importance of smoke alarms, which save countless lives each year.

Launching the annual event yesterday, Fire Safety Ireland released a video of multiple Brigade members reminding the public of the dangers of house fires-- in 2019, fires claimed the lives of 16 people in Ireland.

Fire Safety Week 2020 kicks off…right now!



Check out our video with message from Chief Dennis Keeley of Dublin Fire Brigade, and launch by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien.



Stay tuned for all our Fire Safety tips this week.#FireSafetyIre pic.twitter.com/kY1wyCZ8Hd — Fire Safety Ireland (@FireSafetyIre) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Lending their support to the campaign, a number of iconic buildings have now lit up in the colour red, including the Dublin Fire Brigade training centre, The O'Brien Institute.

We are lighting up our training centre, The O'Brien Institute, red for National Fire Safety Week 2020.



Will you join us and over 60 other buildings in the way you look at night to help STOP fire?



National Fire Safety Week starts tomorrow.



#SeeRedSTOPFire #FireSafetyIRE pic.twitter.com/XMpBcyZHU7 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 4, 2020

Dublin city's famous Olympia Theatre joined in the effort, taking to social media to share the iconic venue, which has been closed since March, lit up for National Fire Safety Week.

Advertisement

Fellow music venue 3Arena, previously the O2, was lit up red, with its waterside location leading the lights to dance on the river Liffey...

Irish gift company Carrolls Irish Gifts followed suit, stating they were "proud to support the [Dublin Fire Brigade] and [Fire Safety Week] with their head office being flooded in red light...

Ireland's famous museum of emigration, EPIC, also turned red to support the cause which aims to protect Irish citizens...

Advertisement

As did South Dublin's County Hall...

We will be lighting up County Hall, Tallaght red for National Fire Safety Week 2020.

Fire safety week takes place from 5 to 11 October. #SeeRedSTOPFire #FireSafetyIRE #20FSW #STOPfire #SmokeAlarmsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/1tkC6PyC5K — South Dublin County Council (@sdublincoco) October 5, 2020

Clondalkin's Round Tower...

Advertisement

The M50 Headquarters...

M50 HQ lit up red for #FireSafetyWeek in a reminder to everyone to #SeeRedSTOPFire and always have a working fire alarm on each floor of your home. @DubFireBrigade #m50safety pic.twitter.com/ILV5fFs0Ft — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) October 5, 2020

Dún Laoghaire's County Hall...

County Hall in Dún Laoghaire will be lit up 🔴 tonight & each day this week in support of Fire Safety Week 2020 from 5-11 October.



For more information see here: https://t.co/5Qv4wxwS8E#SeeRedSTOPFire #FireSafetyIRE pic.twitter.com/HPeNOFdp6Q — dlrcc (@dlrcc) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

As well as Blanchardstown's Civiv Offices, Swords Castle and the Casino Malahide.

Lighting red for Fire Safety Week. Some of the buildings we lit up last night were Civic Offices Blanchardstown Swords Castle and the Casino Malahide #SeeRedSTOPFire #FireSafetyIRE

#20FSW

#STOPfire

#SmokeAlarmsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/PihnZhEWJ7 — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) October 6, 2020

All in all, more than 70 buildings have lit up to support the essential cause and save lives; to learn more about Fire Safety Week and the importance of having a working smoke alarm, including how to check it is working properly, you can visit Fire Safety Ireland's social media page here.