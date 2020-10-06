In pictures: Breathtaking scenes as Dublin lights up red for Fire Safety Week
BUILDINGS ACROSS Dublin have lit up red to lend their support to national Fire Safety Week.

The annual fire safety awareness week stretches from 5 - 12 October, and with bonfire season right around the corner, Ireland's Fire Services have urged people to remain safe.

This year, the service's message is reiterating the importance of smoke alarms, which save countless lives each year.

Launching the annual event yesterday, Fire Safety Ireland released a video of multiple Brigade members reminding the public of the dangers of house fires-- in 2019, fires claimed  the lives of 16 people in Ireland.

Lending their support to the campaign, a number of iconic buildings have now lit up in the colour red, including the Dublin Fire Brigade training centre, The O'Brien Institute.

Dublin city's famous Olympia Theatre joined in the effort, taking to social media to share the iconic venue, which has been closed since March, lit up for National Fire Safety Week.

Image Image: The Olympia Theatre @olympiatheatre / Twitter
Fellow music venue 3Arena, previously the O2, was lit up red, with its waterside location leading the lights to dance on the river Liffey...

Irish gift company Carrolls Irish Gifts followed suit, stating they were "proud to support the [Dublin Fire Brigade] and [Fire Safety Week] with their head office being flooded in red light...

Image Image: Carrolls Irish Gifts @carrollsgifts / Twitter)

Ireland's famous museum of emigration, EPIC, also turned red to support the cause which aims to protect Irish citizens...

As did South Dublin's County Hall...

Clondalkin's Round Tower...

The M50 Headquarters...

Dún Laoghaire's County Hall...

As well as Blanchardstown's Civiv Offices, Swords Castle and the Casino Malahide.

All in all, more than 70 buildings have lit up to support the essential cause and save lives; to learn more about Fire Safety Week and the importance of having a working smoke alarm, including how to check it is working properly, you can visit Fire Safety Ireland's social media page here.

