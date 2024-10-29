Increased police presence after sexual attack on teenager

POLICE patrols have been increased in Derry after a teenager was sexually assaulted in the city.

The woman was targeted in the Bank Place area of the city at around 1.30am on October 26.

She has been left “traumatised" by the attack, the PSNI confirmed today as they appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who attempted to help the victim to come forward.

“We have a number of appeals to make as we continue with enquiries, which include checking CCTV,” Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said.

“We know Bank Place was busy at the time. If you were in the area, or witnessed this sexual assault, or believe you may have had contact with the suspect, we urge you to get in touch with us.”

He added: “We also want to hear from anyone who helped the victim in any way, including calling for help.

“To motorists, including any taxi drivers, if you have any dash cam footage from this area at this time, we are keen to hear from you.

“Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support her.

“To anyone who has information in relation what happened, we would urge you to contact us and tell us what you know.”

Police have issued a description of the suspect, who is a white male, believed to be 5 foot 10 in height, of a medium to large build.

He wore white trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt with some type of marking or logo on the back, they added.

“If you can assist our investigation we ask that you make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24,” Det Chf Insp Crothers said.

The PSNI also reassured the public that police patrols would be increased this week.

“I want to reassure the public that our officers will be visible in communities, with an increased presence ahead of Halloween, in particular during the night-time economy,” Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said.

“Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets,” she added.

“We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering.

“We are on patrol and we are here to help, and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”