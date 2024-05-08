Infant dies in road traffic incident in Co. Clare
News

Infant dies in road traffic incident in Co. Clare

AN INFANT boy has died following a road traffic incident in Co. Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at a residential area on the Quin Road in Ennis shortly before 12.30pm.

"A male infant was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Limerick," read a garda statement.

"He has since been pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries."

The statement added that a liaison officer is being appointed to support the family of the young boy.

The scene has been preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

See More: Clare, Ennis

Related

Young woman dies after falling at Cliffs of Moher
News 3 days ago

Young woman dies after falling at Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for witnesses after man left seriously injured following afternoon attack in shop
News 3 weeks ago

Appeal for witnesses after man left seriously injured following afternoon attack in shop

By: Fiona Audley

Family pay tribute to 'inspiring' Irishman who died in Hertfordshire collision
News 2 months ago

Family pay tribute to 'inspiring' Irishman who died in Hertfordshire collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern claims united Ireland ‘most desirable’ option for people across the island
News 1 day ago

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern claims united Ireland ‘most desirable’ option for people across the island

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach and Spanish Prime Minister commit to work together to have Palestine recognised as a state
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach and Spanish Prime Minister commit to work together to have Palestine recognised as a state

By: Fiona Audley

Anti-immigration march draws large crowds to the streets of Dublin
News 1 day ago

Anti-immigration march draws large crowds to the streets of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man hospitalised following ‘serious’ attack
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after man hospitalised following ‘serious’ attack

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow
News 3 days ago

Arrest after teenage girl dies in collision in Co. Wicklow

By: Gerard Donaghy