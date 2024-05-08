Infant dies in road traffic incident in Co. Clare

AN INFANT boy has died following a road traffic incident in Co. Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident, which occurred at a residential area on the Quin Road in Ennis shortly before 12.30pm.

"A male infant was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Limerick," read a garda statement.

"He has since been pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries."

The statement added that a liaison officer is being appointed to support the family of the young boy.

The scene has been preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.