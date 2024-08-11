Investigation after shots fired at flat in Co. Down

POLICE are appealing for information after shots were fired at a property in Co. Down.

At around 12.45am on Saturday, it was reported that a number of shots had been fired at a ground floor flat in the Shackleton Walk area of Newtownards.

Damage was caused to the living room window of the property, which was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

A male dressed in black clothing and carrying a suspected firearm was observed running along an alleyway near Cuan Court, towards nearby shops, shortly after the shots were fired.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Shackleton Walk area at the time of the shooting and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation, to get in touch," said Detective Sergeant Mullan of the PSNI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 47 of August 10.