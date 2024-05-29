Investigation into two alleged data breaches by Ireland’s Health Service Executive
News

Investigation into two alleged data breaches by Ireland’s Health Service Executive

AN investigation has been launched by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) into alleged data breaches by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The inquiry concerns the “storage and retention of personal data contained in paper records held by the HSE via its use of external storage facilities and breaches of security which were notified to the DPC by the HSE” the DPC said in a statement this morning.

The DPC further confirmed that the breaches they were notified about related to two specific locations – where HSE data was “accessed by unauthorised third parties”.

Ireland's Health Service Executive is under investigation over alleged data breaches

More specifically they confirmed that the breaches involved “the circulation of videos taken from these locations showing paper medical records located at these facilities”.

According to RTE, one of the alleged incidents involves a TikTok video showing a person going through patient records at a hospital in Donegal.

The other incident is believed to have occurred at a facility in Dublin.

Both alleged incidents occurred in 2023.

The Irish Post has contacted the HSE for comment.

See More: DPC, Data Breach, HSE

Related

Drivers involved in serious collisions will face mandatory drugs tests
News 3 minutes ago

Drivers involved in serious collisions will face mandatory drugs tests

By: Fiona Audley

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering
News 2 hours ago

Police seize drugs worth £75k and £125k in cash in searches related to suspected money laundering

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed for subjecting ex-partner to ‘prolonged and violent’ attack over several days
News 3 hours ago

Man jailed for subjecting ex-partner to ‘prolonged and violent’ attack over several days

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Dermot O’Leary explores ‘two great loves’ Ireland and food for new television series

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Ambassador to Palestine due to be appointed following Ireland’s formal recognition of the state
News 1 day ago

Irish Ambassador to Palestine due to be appointed following Ireland’s formal recognition of the state

By: Fiona Audley

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver
News 1 day ago

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver

By: Fiona Audley

ADAMS: Changes to Irish flag and national anthem ‘could be on table’ in united Ireland talks
News 1 day ago

ADAMS: Changes to Irish flag and national anthem ‘could be on table’ in united Ireland talks

By: Fiona Audley

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson stars alongside Sean Bean in new gangland drama
Entertainment 1 day ago

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson stars alongside Sean Bean in new gangland drama

By: Fiona Audley