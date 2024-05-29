Investigation into two alleged data breaches by Ireland’s Health Service Executive

AN investigation has been launched by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) into alleged data breaches by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The inquiry concerns the “storage and retention of personal data contained in paper records held by the HSE via its use of external storage facilities and breaches of security which were notified to the DPC by the HSE” the DPC said in a statement this morning.

The DPC further confirmed that the breaches they were notified about related to two specific locations – where HSE data was “accessed by unauthorised third parties”.

More specifically they confirmed that the breaches involved “the circulation of videos taken from these locations showing paper medical records located at these facilities”.

According to RTE, one of the alleged incidents involves a TikTok video showing a person going through patient records at a hospital in Donegal.

The other incident is believed to have occurred at a facility in Dublin.

Both alleged incidents occurred in 2023.

The Irish Post has contacted the HSE for comment.