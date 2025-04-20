Investigation launched after human remains found in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ are investigating after human remains were found in Co. Cork.
The discovery was made during gardening work at a property in west Cork on Friday.
Gardaí say the scene was preserved pending technical examination.
The remains, believed to be a human skull, were removed for further examination and DNA analysis.
According to Cork Beo, the skull was found in a plastic shopping bag that was dug up from under plants and shrubbery.
"Enquiries are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
"No further information is available at this time."