Investigation launched after human remains found in Co. Cork
News

GARDAÍ are investigating after human remains were found in Co. Cork.

The discovery was made during gardening work at a property in west Cork on Friday.

Gardaí say the scene was preserved pending technical examination.

The remains, believed to be a human skull, were removed for further examination and DNA analysis.

According to Cork Beo, the skull was found in a plastic shopping bag that was dug up from under plants and shrubbery.

"Enquiries are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

"No further information is available at this time."

