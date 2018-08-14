Investigation launched after body discovered in Dublin housing estate
AN investigation has been launched in Dublin following the discovery of a body in a housing estate in the city.

The body of a young man was discovered early this morning in the Greenridge Court area at approximately 7.30am.

According to Gardai, the man was in his late 20’s.

The details surrounding his death have not been made public, and the scene has been sealed off for further investigation.

His body has been removed for post-mortem examination.

Gardai have said there will be more information to follow.

