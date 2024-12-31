Lord of the Dance
Investigation launched folllowing incident where man impersonated police officer
News

AN investigation has been launched in Co. Antrim after a man flagged down a driver by pretending to be a police officer.

PSNI officers were called after a member of the public reported being asked to stop his car by a man who used flashing lights to pull him over in Ballymena.

The incident happened in the early evening on December 29.

“We received a report at approximately 7.30pm on Saturday, December 28 that a dark-coloured Audi A3, driven by a man, used flashing lights to stop another car in the Crankill Road area,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Redmond said.
“The member of the public believed this to be a police vehicle and pulled over

“However, he became suspicious when the man could not produce any form of official police identification and was not wearing a uniform.”

He added: “We understand two other men were also in the back of the car.

“He subsequently drove off and was followed by the suspicious vehicle for a short time before reporting what happened to police.”

Polcie have launched an investigation to find the suspect, who is described as being aged in his mid-20s, 5’9 in height and of slim build.

He was wearing a woolly hat, grey tracksuit bottoms and a jacket.
“Our enquiries are continuing to determine who was involved and a motive,” Chf Insp Redmond said.

“We would also issue a warning that it is an offence to impersonate a police officer, and this type of behaviour will be dealt with by way of investigation and potential prosecution,” he added.

The police force has urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or any member of the public who may have experienced a similar occurrence in the area to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 8 29/12/24," they said in a statement.

