Investigation launched into possible link between two arson attacks
News

Investigation launched into possible link between two arson attacks

AN investigation is underway after two properties were set alight on the same day.

Police were called to reports of a fire started at a flat in Irvinestown, Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on January 5.

Earlier that day a caravan was targeted in the same town.

“It was reported shortly before 6.40pm on Sunday evening, that an unknown person had forced entry to a unoccupied flat in the Fairgreen Street area and started a fire in the kitchen of the property, causing smoke damage throughout the flat,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Michael Winters said.

“This followed the report of an arson attack on an unoccupied caravan at Sally’s Wood in Irvinestown shortly before 2am on Sunday morning,” he explained.

Noone was injured in either incident, the police force has confirmed.

“We are currently investigating a link between both incidents,” they added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attacks to contact them.

“I would ask anyone with any information about either incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Enniskillen or Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1020 05/01/25,” Det Insp Winters said.

