Police appeal for help in identifying body of man found in Co. Derry

POLICE have appealed for help in identifying the body of a man found in Co. Derry.

The discovery was made on rocks close to Portstewart Promenade on Friday.

The man did not have any identification on him but police believe he was aged in his 50s or 60s.

"We believe this gentleman may have gone missing within the last 48 hours and we are asking the public to think about any family members, neighbours or friends that they haven't seen or heard from and to check that they are safe and well," said Detective Inspector Connolly of the PSNI said on Saturday.

"He is in his late 50s or early 60s, of medium build, 6' 3" in height, with short white hair and white stubble.

"He was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, blue jumper, a blue hoodie and a blue puffa jacket.

"Unfortunately, he did not have any identification or other personal items with him that could help with identification."

He added: "A post mortem has been carried out and we are not treating the death as suspicious at this time."

Anyone who can help identify the man or who may have information that could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 374 of October 9.