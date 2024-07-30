Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath
News

Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath

THREE people were killed in one day in two separate incidents on Irish roads in Co. Meath.

Two men died when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a three motorcycle collision in Bellaney, Oldcastle at around 4.40pm on July 28.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, and his pillion passenger, a man in his 40s, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan where post-mortem examinations will take place.

A second male motorcyclist was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

A third male motorcyclist was taken to Cavan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that day, a man in his 20s was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Philpotstown near Navan.

“Shortly before 10pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on the R161 Trim to Navan Road at Philpotstown near Navan,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was treated at the scene and brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was later pronounced deceased,” they added.

Gardaí have called for witnesses to either collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R195 road at Bellaney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 28th July, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R195 road at Bellaney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 28th July, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

See More: Collision, Meath

Related

Teen killed in collision between bus and e-scooter on Irish road
News 1 month ago

Teen killed in collision between bus and e-scooter on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road
News 7 months ago

Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Driver killed after van collided with bridge in Kildare
News 8 months ago

Driver killed after van collided with bridge in Kildare

By: Irish Post

Latest

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher
News 1 day ago

Body recovered in search for boy reported missing from Cliffs of Moher

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks
News 1 day ago

Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer
News 2 days ago

Man appears in court charged with murder of Michael O'Dwyer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision
News 2 days ago

Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots who died in traffic collision

By: Gerard Donaghy