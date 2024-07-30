Investigations underway as three people killed in separate collisions in Co. Meath

THREE people were killed in one day in two separate incidents on Irish roads in Co. Meath.

Two men died when the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a three motorcycle collision in Bellaney, Oldcastle at around 4.40pm on July 28.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, and his pillion passenger, a man in his 40s, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan where post-mortem examinations will take place.

A second male motorcyclist was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

A third male motorcyclist was taken to Cavan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that day, a man in his 20s was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Philpotstown near Navan.

“Shortly before 10pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on the R161 Trim to Navan Road at Philpotstown near Navan,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was treated at the scene and brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was later pronounced deceased,” they added.

Gardaí have called for witnesses to either collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R195 road at Bellaney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 28th July, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

