Ireland launches national office for artificial intelligence

THE IRISH Government has announced the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO).

The initiative, unveiled by Enterprise Minister Peter Burke, marks what he described as a “decisive step in Ireland’s digital future.”

The new office is designed to coordinate AI policy and align Ireland’s efforts with key EU initiatives such as AI Factories and the AI Continent Action Plan.

“The creation of this office will ensure Ireland remains a trusted destination for innovation and investment in AI,” Burke said.

“We’re investing in AI in a focused and coordinated way so that we can stay at the forefront of digital transformation.”

The NAIO will also be responsible for implementing the EU AI Act within Ireland and will work closely with CeADAR.

On their website CeADAR say they "are Ireland’s Centre for AI – a not-for-profit centre of innovation and applied R&D in AI, Machine Learning and Data Analytics."

This is an Enterprise Ireland and IDA-funded centre that helps businesses adopt AI, while also providing regulatory oversight.

The government's plan will include emerging fields such as quantum computing, AI infrastructure and data systems.

Ireland is already home to eight of the world’s top providers of foundational AI models, such as IMB and OpenAI, and the government hopes this new office will enhance its global standing in the AI sector.

A Director General will be appointed to lead the NAIO later this year.

“This office is not just a policy tool, it’s a commitment to leadership in digital innovation and to ensuring Irish businesses are ready for the AI-driven economy of the future,” Burke said.