Ireland experienced 1100 excess deaths during Covid-19 pandemic, report reveals
A NEW report estimates that Ireland experienced excess deaths of 1100 people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures, published in a report of The Society of Actuaries in Ireland's Demography Committee, refer to deaths in the years 2020 and 2021.

In their analysis of the mortality rates in those years, the Society found no excess deaths recorded in 2020, which they claim is largely due to the stringent Government restrictions in place to stop the spread of the virus.

A Covid-19 mural in Harolds Cross, Dublin

However, 2021 saw an increase in excess mortality, “signalling a more significant impact on mortality patterns during the pandemic's second year”, the report states.

“Cumulatively, Ireland experienced 1,100 excess deaths during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021,”

Its authors explain: “The results show that excess deaths in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic were higher in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Among various possible contributing factors to the lower excess death in 2020, government-imposed restrictions stand out as one potentially significant factor.”

