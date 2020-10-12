Ireland facing 'lot of sickness and death' if people aren’t careful, WHO expert warns

THERE IS going to be “a lot of sickness and death in Ireland in the next two months” if people are not careful, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Dr David Nabarro has warned.

The WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19 also argued that Ireland should strive for a middle ground somewhere between strict lockdown and the easing of restrictions.

Dr Nabarro added that national lockdown measures should only be a consideration in the event whereby figures are “very bad”.

Though he was eager to avoid “second guessing governments” his recommendation would be for a renewed focus on ensuring the public adheres to the preventative measures.

He also rejected the notion of fines for noncompliance, arguing it was more beneficial if people chose to do the right thing.

Dr Nabarro called for a two-ponged approach to tackling the virus.

Firstly, through the establishment and maintenance of a robust test and trace system for every county in Ireland.

Secondly, through the establishment of aa system of financial supports to prevent anyone sick or infected from going to work.

Though he acknowledged opting for a Level 3 rather than Level 5 lockdown was risky, he said Ireland would only know if it was the right course of action in a month or so.

In the meantime, he believes the public have a role to play in squashing any new build-up in the virus.

“If you're going to stay at Level 3 then please do everything to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.