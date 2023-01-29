Ireland legend Denis Irwin reunites with fellow 1992/93 Manchester United title winners
Denis Irwin in action for Manchester United in 1995 (Image: Shaun Botterill/ALLSPORT via Getty Images)

LEGENDARY Ireland defender Denis Irwin has reunited with some of his fellow Manchester United players to mark 30 years since the club won the inaugural Premier League.

Irwin, 57, was pictured in a snap posted on Twitter by former teammate Lee Sharpe on Saturday, along with seven other players from the 1992/93 season.

Commenting on the picture, 51-year-old Sharpe quipped: "Today's reunion, celebrating 30 years since we won the first Premier League, not that I feel old."

Also pictured alongside Irwin and Sharpe were Bryan Robson, Clayton Blackmore, Mike Phelan, Gary Pallister, Brian McClair, Mark Hughes and Paul Parker.

Victory in the first season of the newly-formed Premier League ended United's 26-year wait for a top-flight title and paved the way for a period of dominance over the next two decades.

The success was the first of 13 titles in a 20-year period, with Irwin playing a part in the first seven triumphs.

Top row from left, Bryan Robson, Clayton Blackmore, Mike Phelan, Gary Pallister and Lee Sharpe. Bottom row from left, Brian McClair, Mark Hughes, Denis Irwin and Paul Parker (Images: Shaun Botterill / Simon Bruty / Mike Hewitt / Clive Brunskill / Robert Cianflone / ALLSPORT via Getty Images; Visionhaus)

The Cork-born defender had joined United in 1990 after spells with Leeds United and Oldham.

He made 40 appearances in the-then 22-team league as United claimed the 1992/93 title by a margin of 10 points, chipping in with five goals in the process.

As well as his league successes with United, Irwin also helped the Red Devils win three FA Cups and a League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

In 1991, he won the European Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup and played in the 1999 Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich as United completed the Treble.

Irwin, who finished his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, made 56 appearances for Ireland, with all his caps coming during his time at Old Trafford.

He featured in Ireland's first two games of the 1994 World Cup, including the famous 1-0 victory over Italy.

