Ireland officially 'the most generous country in the world' – with over €30m donated to GoFundMe causes since 2016
News

Ireland officially 'the most generous country in the world' – with over €30m donated to GoFundMe causes since 2016

THE IRISH are the most generous people in the world when it comes to donating towards online fundraisers, according to GoFundMe.

The crowdfunding platform has found that more people in Ireland per capita donate to its campaigns than any other country.

Irish people have pledged more than €30 million to various causes since 2016, the company revealed.

GoFundMe also found that campaigns in Ireland grew by more than 50% last year compared to 2017, with huge contributions aiding everything from medical, to sporting, to creative causes.

Advertisement
Big Irish recipients: Stricken LFC fan Sean Cox and the now cancer-free Shan Tynan (Image: GoFundMe)

CEO Rob Solomon said Irish people have displayed an admirable tendency to "show kindness and express support for those in need" since his website's launch in the country three years ago.

Mr Solomon added: "GoFundMe has become the ‘take action’ button of the internet – and nowhere is that more evident than in Ireland.

"GoFundMe is a really simple and social way of enabling ordinary people to engage and support the causes they care about – a person puts a campaign out, a friend shares that campaign and soon tens, hundreds or even thousands of people are sharing and donating.

"With more than 1 in 10 people donating in Ireland, it really is the most generous country in the world."

Buck of the Irish

One of the biggest recent GoFundMe campaigns in Ireland was the effort to raise money for the ongoing treatment of stricken Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

Advertisement

Over €1m has been donated to the Co. Meath dad – who was brutally attacked outside Anfield before a Champions League match with AS Roma last year – and his five-month-old campaign is still attracting new contributors.

Another campaign that went viral was the treatment fund for Co. Carlow youngster Shauntelle 'Shan' Tynan, with over €750,000 raised over the last two years.

Shan, who was diagnosed with the rare cancer Histiocytosis X back in 2015, announced last August that she was finally cancer free.

Meanwhile, a campaign set up over the weekend to aid the treatment of Zac Higgins – a toddler who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in Co. Cork last week – has already received over €12,000.

Givers

Last year, the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) World Giving Index 2018 found Ireland was home to the most charitable people in Europe and the fifth most generous nation worldwide.

In spite of the global economic downturn of the last decade, 64% of Irish people reported having donated money to a charity in the previous month while the same number also reported helping a stranger in need.

Advertisement

The global average for helping a stranger was found to be significantly lower than in Ireland – at just over 50%.

Overall, more than €6 billion ($7b) has been donated to GoFundMe fundraisers around the world since the platform's launch in 2010.

See More: Charity, Fundraising, Generosity, GoFundMe, Ireland, Irish People, Most Generous Country, Sean Cox, Shauntelle Tynan, World Giving Index, Zac Higgins

Related

Dermot O'Leary donates his NTAs 2019 box to London Irish Centre charity volunteers
News 2 months ago

Dermot O'Leary donates his NTAs 2019 box to London Irish Centre charity volunteers

By: Aidan Lonergan

Outrage after hotel cancels Christmas booking for 28 homeless people 'for no reason'
News 3 months ago

Outrage after hotel cancels Christmas booking for 28 homeless people 'for no reason'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man, 24, arrested and charged with murder of Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa
News 4 months ago

Man, 24, arrested and charged with murder of Irish aid worker John Curran in South Africa

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Pope Francis: "Those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they put up"
News 6 minutes ago

Pope Francis: "Those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they put up"

By: Jack Beresford

Last living Leprechaun whisperer expresses concern over impact of Brexit on Ireland's 'little people'
News 16 hours ago

Last living Leprechaun whisperer expresses concern over impact of Brexit on Ireland's 'little people'

By: Jack Beresford

Cillian Murphy set to join Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' sequel
News 18 hours ago

Cillian Murphy set to join Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' sequel

By: Jack Beresford

Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and the Queen voted among celebrities who have aged best
News 19 hours ago

Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and the Queen voted among celebrities who have aged best

By: Aidan Lonergan

Game of Thrones star reveals she was paid three times less than her male co-star
News 19 hours ago

Game of Thrones star reveals she was paid three times less than her male co-star

By: Jack Beresford