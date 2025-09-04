Irish government pledges €500,000 to Afghan earthquake victims

IN RESPONSE to the massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, the Irish Government has committed €500,000 in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts.

The disaster, which has claimed more than 1,400 lives and left over 3,000 injured, has caused widespread destruction across several provinces, including the mountainous and remote province of Kunar.

The Irish contribution will go to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and will help provide essential food, water, healthcare and other life-saving supplies to those affected.

Tánaiste Simon Harris emphasised the urgency of the crisis, noting that the region’s rugged terrain, landslides, and damaged infrastructure are significantly delaying aid delivery.

“This earthquake has caused utter devastation,” Harris said.

“There is an urgent need for the international community to assist efforts to get aid to people as quickly as possible. This funding from Ireland will provide basic but life-saving aid to people who have lost everything.”

Ireland’s aid package is part of a broader commitment to Afghanistan, which currently stands at over €3 million.

Rescue operations remain extremely challenging.

In areas where helicopters cannot land, Taliban authorities have resorted to air-dropping commando units to reach injured survivors.

Aid workers, such as those from Save the Children, have trekked for miles through blocked and damaged routes to deliver medical support on foot.

Meanwhile, aftershocks continue to rattle the region, raising fears of further collapses in already weakened structures.

The United Nations and aid agencies have warned of a worsening humanitarian situation, with the World Food Programme cautioning that food stocks for victims may run out within weeks if fresh funding does not arrive.

This marks the third major earthquake in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained power in 2021.

The country is currently grappling with a dire economic situation, reduced international aid, the return of millions of refugees from Iran and Pakistan.

The isolated country faces immense difficulties in mounting an effective response without major global assistance.

Ireland joins a list of international donors, including the European Union, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, India and China who have pledged various forms of humanitarian relief to help Afghanistan recover from the earthquake.