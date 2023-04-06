Ireland prepares to welcome ‘great Irish-American’ President Biden home

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has shared his ‘delight’ that President Joe Biden will visit Ireland next week as the US leader’s dates of travel were revealed.

A statement from the President’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed his much-anticipated state visit will take place from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 14.

“President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” the statement confirmed.

“The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14,” it added.

“He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges.

“He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people.”

Welcoming the announcement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland.

“It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States.”

He explained: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland.

“Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards.

“We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”

Mr Varadkar added: “His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together.

“Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

Biden has family connections in counties Mayo and Louth, which he is expected to highlight during his first state visit to Ireland as US President.