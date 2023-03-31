President Biden expected to meet Irish relatives during five-day visit to Ireland

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is expected to spend time in counties Louth and Mayo, where his Irish roots lie, during his trip to the Emerald Isle next month.

The US President is due to visit Ireland in April to mark the 25-year anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He is expected to arrive in Belfast on April 11, the day after the actual anniversary of the signing, which took place on April 10, 1998.

His full itinerary for his historic trip – his first to Ireland since becoming the 46th US President in 2021 – has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to include a visit to Dublin as well as to counties Mayo and Louth, where he has family connections.

Biden has made clear his intention to visit Ireland since he took office and was quick to respond to an invitation made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference in California on March 14, following a meeting with Mr Sunak, the President responded positively when the Prime Minister said "I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement".

"I know it's something very special and personal to you - we'd love to have you over."

Biden replied: "Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday. It's my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

A raft of events are planned to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement anniversary across the island of Ireland.

In Belfast, Quern’s University will host their conference Agreement 25: The Dynamics of Peace: Reflections on the Achievements, Legacies, and Implications of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement from April 17-19.

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton, and the Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, his wife Hillary Clinton, are among the global leaders due to take part in the international conference.