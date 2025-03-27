Ireland ‘ready to play its part’ in Ukraine ceasefire, says Taoiseach
News

Ireland ‘ready to play its part’ in Ukraine ceasefire, says Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin claims Ireland is “ready to play its part” to bring about a “meaningful ceasefire” in Ukraine.

Mr Martin is in Paris today to attend a leaders’ meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bringing peace to the war-torn nation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of today's summit in support of Ukraine at Elysee Palace in Paris, France

“I am looking forward to joining fellow European leaders to continue our discussions on support for Ukraine,” he said this morning.

“We will reflect on ongoing efforts towards a meaningful ceasefire, how we can support that ceasefire if and when it comes, and how we can contribute to bringing about a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

“A key component of this is ensuring that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position when entering substantive negotiations,” he said.

The Taoiseach is among the EU and non-EU leaders who will attend the meeting in Paris today

“This includes the important issue of security assurances for Ukraine.

“Ireland will continue to support Ukraine as we have done, including through the additional €100 million for non-lethal military assistance recently agreed by the Government,” he added.

Mr Martin has previously committed Ireland’s full support for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, pledging “unshakeable commitment to standing with Ukraine and its people” during the negotiations.

Today, he confirmed that the Irish nation is ready to “play its part” in making a ceasefire happen.

“We are ready to play our part in supporting any ceasefire and peace arrangements, in full keeping with our policy of military neutrality,” he said.

“As I have said previously, that could include Irish involvement in any mandated peacekeeping mission deployed in support of a ceasefire, or it could involve further training under the EU Military Assistance Mission in areas where we have particular expertise to offer.

“We want a safe and sovereign Ukraine and a stable and secure Europe.”

