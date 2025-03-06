Taoiseach among European leaders pledging ‘unshakable commitment’ to Ukraine in peace talks with Russia

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is among the EU leaders who will meet in Brussels today to commit their support for Ukraine in negotiations which may bring an end to the war with Russia.

The potential for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is currently on the table, however a fiery exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week stalled proceedings.

Since their meeting, President Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is willing to return to talks that could bring an end to the war.

A special meeting of the European Council has been convened this morning in support of Ukraine as it attempts to negotiate a way out of the conflict.

“After three years of war, European leaders will send a strong signal of our unshakeable commitment to standing with Ukraine and its people,” Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting.

“We all want to see an end to this brutal war,” he added.

“We want Ukraine to enter any negotiations in a position of strength, and we need to ensure they can lead to a just and lasting comprehensive peace agreement.

“Peace must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mr Martin explained.

“I look forward to discussing with colleagues how we can work together with Ukraine and with partners to secure that goal.”

Earlier this week the Irish Government confirmed it will provide a further €100m in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine to “help it to continue to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing war of aggression”.

Mr Martin confirmed this morning that during today’s talks he will call for Ukraine’s bid for EU membership to be fast-tracked.

“I will be advocating at today’s meeting for Ukraine’s application for membership of the EU to be accelerated,” he said.

“EU membership can be an important part of a wider set of security guarantees,” he explained.

“Russia remains a threat to European security, and the challenging global geopolitical situation means that Europe must do more to secure its own security and defence.”

He added: “Ireland is not immune from these threats.

“We are increasing our defence capabilities at home and we are ready to work constructively with partners to do more together.

“We will do so in full respect for our policy of military neutrality which is fully understood and respected by our EU partners.”

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided nearly €135bn in support for the war-torn nation, including €48.7bn to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

Today’s meeting, which President Zelenskyy is due to attend, has been called by the President of the European Council, António Costa “in light of the new momentum as regards the situation in Ukraine”.

“EU leaders will focus on Russia’s war of aggression with the continued objective of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace at the forefront,” a European Council spokesperson explained.

“They will discuss further support for Ukraine, as well as consider the security guarantees necessary for a lasting peace as well as possible future contributions Europe can make to this end,” they added.