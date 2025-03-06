Taoiseach among European leaders pledging ‘unshakable commitment’ to Ukraine in peace talks with Russia
News

Taoiseach among European leaders pledging ‘unshakable commitment’ to Ukraine in peace talks with Russia

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is among the EU leaders who will meet in Brussels today to commit their support for Ukraine in negotiations which may bring an end to the war with Russia.

The potential for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is currently on the table, however a fiery exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week stalled proceedings.

Since their meeting, President Zelenskyy has confirmed that he is willing to return to talks that could bring an end to the war.

A special meeting of the European Council has been convened this morning in support of Ukraine as it attempts to negotiate a way out of the conflict.

“After three years of war, European leaders will send a strong signal of our unshakeable commitment to standing with Ukraine and its people,” Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting.

The Taoiseach has announced Ireland provide a further €100m in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine

“We all want to see an end to this brutal war,” he added.

“We want Ukraine to enter any negotiations in a position of strength, and we need to ensure they can lead to a just and lasting comprehensive peace agreement.

“Peace must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mr Martin explained.

“I look forward to discussing with colleagues how we can work together with Ukraine and with partners to secure that goal.”

Earlier this week the Irish Government confirmed it will provide a further €100m in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine to “help it to continue to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing war of aggression”.

Mr Martin confirmed this morning that during today’s talks he will call for Ukraine’s bid for EU membership to be fast-tracked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to attend today's meeting in Brussels

“I will be advocating at today’s meeting for Ukraine’s application for membership of the EU to be accelerated,” he said.

“EU membership can be an important part of a wider set of security guarantees,” he explained.

“Russia remains a threat to European security, and the challenging global geopolitical situation means that Europe must do more to secure its own security and defence.”

He added: “Ireland is not immune from these threats.

“We are increasing our defence capabilities at home and we are ready to work constructively with partners to do more together.

“We will do so in full respect for our policy of military neutrality which is fully understood and respected by our EU partners.”

There was a fiery exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC last week

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided nearly €135bn in support for the war-torn nation, including €48.7bn to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

Today’s meeting, which President Zelenskyy is due to attend, has been called by the President of the European Council, António Costa “in light of the new momentum as regards the situation in Ukraine”.

“EU leaders will focus on Russia’s war of aggression with the continued objective of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace at the forefront,” a European Council spokesperson explained.

“They will discuss further support for Ukraine, as well as consider the security guarantees necessary for a lasting peace as well as possible future contributions Europe can make to this end,” they added.

See More: EU, Ireland, Peace Talks, Ukraine

Related

Irish Government raise concerns about US drift
News 2 days ago

Irish Government raise concerns about US drift

By: Irish Post

Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East
News 4 months ago

Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East

By: Fiona Audley

Michael McGrath’s appointment to EU justice role recognises Ireland’s ‘strong and open society’
News 5 months ago

Michael McGrath’s appointment to EU justice role recognises Ireland’s ‘strong and open society’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Check out Pierce Brosnan in trailer for new Guy Ritchie crime series, MobLand
News 15 hours ago

Check out Pierce Brosnan in trailer for new Guy Ritchie crime series, MobLand

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sought by police over sex offences has links to Northern Ireland
News 16 hours ago

Man sought by police over sex offences has links to Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach promises further reform of bail laws after Sinn Féin raises 'shocking' figures in Dáil
News 17 hours ago

Taoiseach promises further reform of bail laws after Sinn Féin raises 'shocking' figures in Dáil

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally
News 18 hours ago

Teen who died in Co. Tyrone collision is named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan
News 18 hours ago

Police name Co. Tyrone murder victim as 71-year-old Adam Krzan

By: Gerard Donaghy

French arms company Thales to open new facility in Northern Ireland
News 19 hours ago

French arms company Thales to open new facility in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post