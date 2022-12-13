Ireland records its coldest day since 2010
county kerry ireland

IRELAND HAS recorded its coldest day in twelve years, with the current cold spell set to continue until the end of this weekend, Met Éireann has said.

Met Éireann said that temperatures dropped to between -1C and -5C in most places Monday morning, with Athenry, Co Galway recording -7.2C.

The lowest temperature of the year on the island was recorded in Katesbridge in Co Down, with a low of -9C seen in the early hours of this morning, according to the UK Met Office.

At the weather station in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan a maximum temperature of -3.1C was recorded throughout the day.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning remains in place until midday Friday 16 December, with temperatures this morning reaching as low as -6C.

A Status Yellow Freezing Fog warning is also in place until 10am this morning for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath, while an ice and fog warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Southern pats of the country are now at heavy risk of snow, sleet and hail showers.

Tonight will be another cold night but will be generally dry and clear. Widespread frost and some ice patches will develop with lowest temperatures of -5 to -1 degrees, or locally lower.

Wednesday will be cold, dry and sunny, with highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, and lowest of -6 Wednesday night.

Thursday will se patches of freezing fog with lowest temperatures of -7 to -2 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze. Widespread frost and icy conditions will persist.

A further outlook from the national forecaster says "there is a good deals of uncertainty n the forecast from Sunday onwards."

"Current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled and milder with spells of rain at times," Met Éireann said.

According to the Dublin Airport website, eight outbound flights have been cancelled, while eight inbound flights have also been cancelled. Five of those flights were to fly to or from London.

The National Emergency Coordination Group is advising the public to be aware of hazardous driving conditions and to take extra care while walking.

It is also asking the public to check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

