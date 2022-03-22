Ireland records nearly 64,000 Covid cases over St Patrick's weekend
News

Ireland records nearly 64,000 Covid cases over St Patrick's weekend

THERE HAVE been nearly 64,000 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland over the St Patrick's Day weekend, latest figures show.

Between State Patrick's day (17 March) and Monday (21 March), 63,954 cases were recorded through both PCR and antigen tests.

The majority of the cases were recorded on Thursday (13,553), however latest incomplete figures for Monday show that over 14,600 positive cases.

As of 8am today, 1,308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.

The positivity rate of PCR testing has increased to 44.2 per cent, with antigen tests now finding the majority of cases in the country.

The average age of those testing positive over the past 14 days is 40, while the majority of cases are located in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

On Wednesday ahead of the extended weekend, the chief of the health service Paul Reid had also warned that Ireland must “get back to basics” on mask-wearing and vaccinations in order to halt surging cases and hospital numbers.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne yesterday, he called on the 700,000 people who are now eligible for their booster vaccination to come forward.

He acknowledged the health system is under pressure, with a "significant increase" in the last 14 days in the numbers being hospitalised with the virus. He noted 50 per cent of those hospitalised had been admitted with other conditions and it was found that they had Covid-19 during testing.

See More: Covid-19, St Patrick's Day

Related

President calls for universal access to vaccines and ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick's Day message
News 5 days ago

President calls for universal access to vaccines and ceasefire in Ukraine in St Patrick's Day message

By: Connell McHugh

€100,000 to be paid to families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19 while working
News 1 week ago

€100,000 to be paid to families of healthcare workers who died of Covid-19 while working

By: Connell McHugh

Final Covid-19 regulations for international travellers to be scrapped from midnight
News 2 weeks ago

Final Covid-19 regulations for international travellers to be scrapped from midnight

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Netflix series about U2 in early development
Entertainment 14 minutes ago

Netflix series about U2 in early development

By: Connell McHugh

A man who racially abused James McClean has avoided a stadium ban, but has recieved £233 with £85 costs fine
Sport 16 minutes ago

A man who racially abused James McClean has avoided a stadium ban, but has recieved £233 with £85 costs fine

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Irish Goverment will back Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 with letter of support this week
Sport 1 hour ago

The Irish Goverment will back Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 with letter of support this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sean McDermotts return with dominant Leicester win
Sport 18 hours ago

Sean McDermotts return with dominant Leicester win

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Traditional musicians come together for annual Comhaltas convention
Community 18 hours ago

Traditional musicians come together for annual Comhaltas convention

By: Irish Post