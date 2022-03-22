Ireland records nearly 64,000 Covid cases over St Patrick's weekend

THERE HAVE been nearly 64,000 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland over the St Patrick's Day weekend, latest figures show.

Between State Patrick's day (17 March) and Monday (21 March), 63,954 cases were recorded through both PCR and antigen tests.

The majority of the cases were recorded on Thursday (13,553), however latest incomplete figures for Monday show that over 14,600 positive cases.

As of 8am today, 1,308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.

The positivity rate of PCR testing has increased to 44.2 per cent, with antigen tests now finding the majority of cases in the country.

The average age of those testing positive over the past 14 days is 40, while the majority of cases are located in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

On Wednesday ahead of the extended weekend, the chief of the health service Paul Reid had also warned that Ireland must “get back to basics” on mask-wearing and vaccinations in order to halt surging cases and hospital numbers.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne yesterday, he called on the 700,000 people who are now eligible for their booster vaccination to come forward.

He acknowledged the health system is under pressure, with a "significant increase" in the last 14 days in the numbers being hospitalised with the virus. He noted 50 per cent of those hospitalised had been admitted with other conditions and it was found that they had Covid-19 during testing.