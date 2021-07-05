Ireland reopening: What Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted today?

LAST week the Government announced that there would be a delay to the reopening of indoor hospitality, which was initially scheduled for July 5.

Sparked by a recent rise in Delta variant cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended the move in a crushing blow to pub and restaurants owners across the country.

A crunch meeting between industry representatives and cabinet ministers is expected to take place this week to thrash out a conclusive roadmap for the reopening of the sector.

While more significant changes are expected on July 19, here's what's changing as of today:

Weddings

50 guests are allowed to attend wedding, so long as the ceremony has already been organised. All attendees must adhere to protective measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing throughout the event.

Organised events

The number of people allowed to attend organised outdoor events has increased to 200 people.

500 people will be allowed into stadiums or any venues with capacities of over 5,000 so that people can maintain social distance properly.

Private homes

There will now be no limit on the number of people who can visit a private home if they are all fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past nine months.

Pharmacy jabs for 18-34 year olds

As of today, anyone aged 18-34 can opt to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine from their local pharmacy.