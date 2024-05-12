Ireland's Bambie Thug finishes sixth in Eurovision Song Contest as Switzerland triumphs

CORK singer Bambie Thug helped Ireland to a respectable sixth-placed finish at Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

It is Ireland's highest finish in the competition since 2000, when Eamonn Toal also came sixth with his song, Millennium of Love.

The result also ends a run of four consecutive years in which Ireland failed to qualify for the final, finishing with the fewest points in their semi-final heat in two of those years.

Switzerland won the competition for the third time with Nemo's The Code accruing 591 points, well clear of third-placed Croatia, represented by Baby Lasagna.

The United Kingdom, represented by actor and former Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, finished in 18th place.

Controversies

Bambie Thug wowed the crowds at the Malmo Arena with an entrancing performance of their self-styled 'Ouija-pop' song, Doomsday Blue.

They finished their performance by telling the crowd: "Love will always triumph hate."

It was one of several messages by performers at a competition that has been overshadowed by off-stage issues.

Following similar protests throughout the week, around 6,000 pro-Palestinian supporters took part in a demonstration on Saturday over the inclusion of Israel at this year's competition.

The country had previously been asked by organisers, who bill the competition as non-political, to rework its entry after it was felt to reference the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The performance of Israeli singer Eden Golan was met with cheers and boos during Saturday's final, following a similar pattern to an earlier dress rehearsal and Thursday's semi-final.

Bambie Thug themselves had earlier criticised Israeli broadcaster Kan over comments during a dress rehearsal, in which a commentator said the singer had spoken 'negatively about Israel'.

"But we can talk about that later. Prepare your curses," added the commentator ahead of a performance by the Irish act.

Competition organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) also criticised singer Eric Saade for wearing a keffiyah around his wrist during a performance in Tuesday's semi-final.

In a statement, the EBU said Saade, who represented Sweden at the competition in 2011 and is of Palestinian heritage, 'chose to compromise the non-political nature of the event'.

Meanwhile, Dutch singer Joost Klein was disqualified from the competition in the wake of an incident involving a member of the production crew after the second semi-final on Thursday.

Swedish police said a man had been questioned over 'making unlawful threats', while Dutch broadcaster Avrotros called the disqualification 'disproportionate'.

'Done Ireland proud'

Following the competition, Bambie Thug expressed their pride in representing Ireland at Eurovision.

"We're a tiny country and I don't think anyone screams louder than the Irish," they told RTÉ.

"I am so proud to be Irish and to be representing this country and to have that war chant behind me."

Taking to Twitter, Tánaiste Micheál Martin congratulated Bambie Thug for Ireland's joint best showing at the competition since Marc Roberts finished second in 1997.

"Well done Bambie Thug for a wonderful performance in the Eurovision final tonight, finishing in 6th place — our best result in many years," said the Cork native.

"You've done Ireland, Cork and Macroom proud this week."

Alongside Sweden, Ireland is the most successful country at Eurovision with seven wins, the last coming in 1996 with Eimear Quinn's The Voice.