Ireland's Becky Lynch makes WWE history crowned champion at Wrestlemania

IRISH WRESTLER Becky Lynch has made history after being crowned double WWE champion at Wrestlemania 35.

Lynch, who was born in Limerick and raised in Dublin, defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlottle Flair to win both the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

It came as part of an historic night for WWE with the company’s flagship pay-per-view event headlined by a women’s match for the first time in its history.

Advertisement

Staged in front of a packed out crowd at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the match won rave reviews from fans with Rousey, Flair and Lynch all put through their paces in a physical encounter that provided high entertainment until the very end.

Lynch sealed the win after countering a Rousey’s Piper Pit move by rolling up her rival for the crucial one, two, three.

EXCLUSIVE: @BeckyLynchWWE admits to being overwhelmed after achieving her ultimate dream of prevailing in the main event of #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/t9wLZZafNo — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

Speaking to WWE after her win, the Irish wrestler said: “Anything’s possible now, man, anything. It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling right now, it’s so overwhelming. I’ve worked for this my entire life, I’ve dreamed about this, I’ve obsessed about this moment and I never knew how I was going to feel.

“I probably had a picture of it but there’s just so much going on in my head right now, I can’t comprehend it. I just achieved all my dreams.”

Attention, opportunity, trust, and RESPECT.



We dreamed of it.

We worked for it.

We deserve it.



Thank you to all female Superstars then, now, and in the future who made tonight possible. #Evolution #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Vanse1V4Yo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 8, 2019

Advertisement

In a night of historic achievements in WWE, Kofi Kingston became only the second black wrestler to be named WWE Champion after victory over Daniel Bryan.

He follows in the footsteps of Dwayne ‘The Rock; Johnson, who last held the belt back in 2013.