Ireland's Covid-19 death toll reaches tragic milestone of 5,000
News

Ireland's Covid-19 death toll reaches tragic milestone of 5,000

IRELAND HAS now lost 5,000 people to Covid-19, 15 months into the pandemic.

The sad news was announced yesterday, 1 July 2021, during a press conference from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Speaking yesterday evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance  Centre (HPSC) had been notified of a further 448 new cases of the virus, a slight rise from the previous few weeks.

And Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, also confirmed the deaths of two more people, bringing Ireland's death toll from the virus to 5,000.

While infections and hospitalisations have slowed considerably since the heart of the third wave of the pandemic, which saw the death toll reach 3,000 in January just two months after it had reached 2,000, there is nothing to stop infections getting out of control again thanks to the rise of the Delta variant.

The more transmissible variant, first identified in India, is behind the UK's decision to delay the removal of all restrictions first planned for 21 June-- but while cases spike back numbers not seen since January, hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively stable.

Dr Holohan spoke yesterday and admitted we are "all concerned about the rapidly changing transmission arising from the Delta variant", which also put pause to Ireland's planned reopening of indoor dining on 5 July.

Dr Tony Holohan warned of a concerning increase in the Delta variant in Ireland

"However, we know that the basic public health measures will work in protecting people. And we know that all the vaccines offer significant protection against transmitting the disease and in how severe it is for those who pick it up," Dr Holohan said.

"We must not forget to keep up the basic measures; wash hands, wear a mask where appropriate, avoid crowds, meet outdoors, keep distance and take a vaccine when it is offered to you. These remain the vital protections for those who are awaiting their turn to be vaccinated.

See More: Covid-19, Deaths In Ireland, RIP

Related

Delta variant now accounts for 70% of all Covid-19 cases in Ireland
News 59 minutes ago

Delta variant now accounts for 70% of all Covid-19 cases in Ireland

By: Harry Brent

180 Covid cases linked to one pub as dreaded 'fourth wave' approaches Ireland
News 1 hour ago

180 Covid cases linked to one pub as dreaded 'fourth wave' approaches Ireland

By: Harry Brent

Indoor dining could be banned until October, warns Dr Holohan
News 21 hours ago

Indoor dining could be banned until October, warns Dr Holohan

By: Harry Brent

Latest

18-34 age group eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies next week
Uncategorized 30 minutes ago

18-34 age group eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies next week

By: Harry Brent

QAnon conspiracy theorists convinced Joe Biden photo shows Donald Trump is back in White House
News 18 hours ago

QAnon conspiracy theorists convinced Joe Biden photo shows Donald Trump is back in White House

By: Jack Beresford

ALWAYS THERE: Meet the priest who has spent decades supporting Irish prisoners in British jails
Life & Style 21 hours ago

ALWAYS THERE: Meet the priest who has spent decades supporting Irish prisoners in British jails

By: Gerry Molumby

BBC News apologises after reporter mistakenly refers to Bill Cosby as Bill Clinton
News 22 hours ago

BBC News apologises after reporter mistakenly refers to Bill Cosby as Bill Clinton

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland's HSE developing plans to vaccinate children against Covid-19
News 23 hours ago

Ireland's HSE developing plans to vaccinate children against Covid-19

By: Harry Brent