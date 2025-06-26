Ireland's first jihadist attack confirmed as EU report warns of rising extremism

IRELAND has officially recorded its first jihadist terrorist attack, following confirmation of the incident by An Garda Síochána in a newly released European Union terrorism report.

The 2025 Terrorism Situation and Trend Report (TE-SAT), published by Europol, cites a knife attack on a Defence Forces chaplain in Galway last August as part of a broader rise in jihadism across Europe.

The violent attack, which occurred at Renmore Barracks, involved a 16-year-old boy who had recently converted to Islam and was reportedly radicalised through online extremist content.

He used a near ten-inch hunting knife to repeatedly stab Fr Paul Murphy through the window of a moving vehicle.

Fr Murphy survived the assault, and the attacker - now 17 - was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder.

While the teenager was not formally charged with terrorism offences, the arrest marks the first time Irish police have officially identified the motive as jihadist in nature.

The attacker reportedly watched endless Islamic State propaganda videos.

Across the EU, the number of terrorist attacks fell to 58 in 2024, down from 120 the previous year.

Despite the drop, the number of jihadist-motivated attacks rose to 24 - ten more than in 2023 - making it the most lethal form of terrorism in the EU.

These attacks were responsible for five deaths and 18 injuries.

Most of the jihadist incidents, including the one in Ireland, were carried out by people acting alone.

Europol stated that of the total 449 terrorism-related arrests made across the EU last year, nearly two-thirds were connected to jihadists.

The Europol report also shows how global conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine are fuelling extremism across Europe.

These events have been heavily exploited for online propaganda, leading to increased polarisation and hate speech, particularly antisemitism, according to the report.

“The ongoing geopolitical crises are creating fertile ground for radicalisation,” Europol stated, with social media fuelling the spread of extremist content.

The report also highlights the rise in recruitment of minors into extremist violence.

In 2024, almost a third of all people arrested for terrorism-related offences were either minors or young adults.

The youngest was just 12 years old.

Europol also brings attention to a disturbing rise in “violence-as-a-service” schemes, where criminals recruit young people online to carry out contract killings.

These operations have been particularly widespread in Scandinavian countries.

Catherine De Bolle, Europol’s Executive Director, stressed the urgency of addressing youth vulnerability.

“We’re seeing more young people being drawn into violent extremist circles, often due to mental health challenges, social isolation, or heavy digital exposure,” she said.

As De Bolle noted, “These threats are no longer distant or theoretical. They are dynamic, deeply rooted in global events, and increasingly driven by digital influence. EU member states must remain vigilant.”