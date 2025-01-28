Ireland’s new government is now in place – but concerns raised over lack of women

IRELAND’S government has now been formed with the key cabinet appointments announced for the new administration.

Following a week where the planned handover of power was delayed due to political wranglings in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was finally elected as Ireland’s new Taoiseach on January 23, a role he first held from 2020 to 2022.

The new government marks the second consecutive coalition between historic rivals Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who between them have led every government since the foundation of the Republic.

This time, a group of independent TDs, known as the Regional Independent Group, replace previous junior coalition partner the Green Party, which lost most of its seats in the recent general election.

Where Mr Martin returns to the position of Taoiseach, former Taoiseach Simon Harris moves into the Tánaiste role, which was previously held by Mr Martin.

Mr Harris was in position as Taoiseach for less than a year, having assumed the role following the resignation of former Fine Gael party leader Leo Varadkar in April 2024.

In a speech paying tribute to the newly appointed Taoiseach, Mr Harris said it was a “really special day” for Mr Martin, who last held the position during the pandemic.

“I know it is a really special day for you and [wife] Mary, for Micheál Aodh, for Aoibhe and for Cillian,” Mr Harris said.

“I know it is especially so given the circumstances on the previous occasion when the COVID restrictions kept you from experiencing this great honour here together in this Chamber as you do today.”

He added: “I have seen that trademark way in which you go about your business up close both as Health Minister, when our two parties were in confidence and supply, as Minister for Further and Higher Education in a department which was your concept, and more recently working together as Taoiseach and Tánaiste in quite an intense political period.

“It is fair to say I could sense you were nurturing a mild desire to be Taoiseach again… and I sincerely want to congratulate you on the achievement and wish you well as we work together in partnership again,” he joked, before adding, “seriously, I know your wish to be in office is for all the right reasons and that you will again bring to it your dedication to public service, the benefit of your long experience in government and your personal qualities of being simply a very good and decent person.”

Of his appointment, the Taoiseach said it was “a profound honour to be nominated to serve as head of the government in a free, democratic and diverse republic” before pledging to “protect” Ireland at one of the most “challenging times in world history”.

“By any reasonable measure this is a challenging moment in world history,” he said.

“Ireland is an open democracy with an open economy – we cannot expect to stand unaffected on the sidelines.

“We must protect and renew an economic model which delivers high employment and resources for public services.

“Central to this we must strengthen our three essential relationships with Europe, with the U.S. and with the Uk.”

He added: “The government I lead will work every day to help reform and strengthen the European Union.

“Our relationship of kinship with the United States is older than our state. It has endured because we have continued to renew bonds of respect and cooperation.

“We are not naïve about the realities of change, but equally the Ireland-America relationship is one which benefits us both and it will emerge strongly no matter what.

“The United Kingdom remains a close social, cultural and economic neighbour for us, and we will begin operating a new systematic approach to consultation and cooperation.

“And internationally, we will be an active voice for the values of peace, cooperation and development.”

By the end of his first day back in the role of Taoiseach, Mr Martin had appointed a full cabinet.

This includes 15 ministers, only three of whom are women, which is one less than the four that served in the previous administration.

Sinn Féin are among those who have criticised the gender imbalance.

Mairéad Farrell, the TD for Galway West, said: “I am flabbergasted that the new Taoiseach has consigned women to play a secondary role in government.”

Social Democrat TD (MP) Jennifer Whitmore also believes the coalition government is simply “paying lip service” when it comes to supporting gender equality in Irish politics.

"It is deeply disappointing that the number of women in Cabinet has reduced by 25% to just three,” she said in a statement.

"There are now as many men named James in the Cabinet as there are women,” she added.

"Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael pay lip service to increasing women's representation in politics - they just don’t believe in promoting them when they get elected.”

Who’s who - Ireland’s new Government

Simon Harris - Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defence

Paschal Donohoe - Minister for Finance

Jack Chambers - Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation

Helen McEntee - Minister for Education and Youth

Darragh O’Brien - Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy and Minister for Transport

Norma Foley - Minister for Children, Disability and Equality

Peter Burke - Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment

Dara Calleary - Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht

Patrick O’Donovan - Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport

Jennifer Carroll McNeill - Minister for Health

James Browne - Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage

Jim O’Callaghan - Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration

Martin Heydon - Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine

James Lawless - Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science

Rossa Fanning - Attorney General

Mary Butler - Chief Government Whip and Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for Mental Health

Hildegarde Naughton - Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for Disability

Noel Grealish - Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development

Seán Canney - Minister of State attending cabinet with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports