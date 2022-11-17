Irish accent available on Amazon Echo devices from today

AMAZON ECHO devices are to have Irish accents from today.

The change will also see the devices recognise Irish phrases and gain the ability to respond to phrases like "Alexa, what's the craic" and "Alexa, who's your man?"

The company says it has spent months perfecting the voice, which will only be available in a female voice for now.

“When customers told us they wanted an Irish-English voice option for Alexa, we knew we had a big challenge on our hands as there’s so many different and distinct Irish accents,” said Dennis Stansbury, Amazon’s Alexa country manager for Ireland and the UK.

“Our team of language experts created a number of different accent variations and we tested them with internal and external Irish natives to help us define the final accent.”

A software update is required to be able to access the new accent option, and the device's location must be set to Ireland.