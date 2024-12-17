Irish and Welsh transport ministers hold crisis talks over ongoing Holyhead closure

CRISIS talks have been held this week regarding the ongoing closure of Holyhead port.

Irish and Welsh transport ministers met with key stakeholders connected to the port in Anglesey, which operates the main sea route between North Wales and Dublin.

It has been closed since December 6 after Storm Darragh caused extensive damage to critical berthing infrastructure at the port.

Last week the Welsh Government confirmed that the damage was “more extensive than first thought” with Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates adding that it “may take some time to repair”.

Currently the port is estimated to be operational again on Thursday, December 19, although Taoiseach Simon Harris claims it is "highly unlikely now that we will see Holyhead Port functioning in any real way this Christmas".

The Taoiseach added that the ongoing closure was a serious concern to those waiting on deliveries of goods and gifts and also those Irish people who are trying to get home for Christmas.

Yesterday Ireland’s Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State James Lawless met their Welsh counterparts to discuss the situation.

Representatives from Stena Line Ferries and Irish Ferries, who operate the main sea routes out of the port, were also in attendance at the meeting, which was aimed at trying to find alternative routes to Dublin-Holyhead.

“Irish Ferries confirmed that it was hoping to operate more services out of Fishguard Port and was in a final round of negotiations with authorities there,” Ireland’s Department for Transport confirmed following the meet.

“The Ministers also heard that Holyhead Port was expected to provide an update on the damage caused by Storm Darragh to both Stena Line Ferries and Irish Ferries within the next few days,” they added.