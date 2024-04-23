Irish bakery scoops lucrative contract to supply muffins to Marks and Spencer
AN Irish bakery which specialises in baking muffins and scones has won a multi-million-Euro contract with Marks and Spencer.

Based in Dublin, the family owned Milish Bakery will supply the British chain with Irish muffins for sale in M&S stores across Ireland and the UK.

Announcing the deal from their bakery in in Citywest, Co. Dublin, the firm confirmed it would be supplying 640 M&S stores.

They further announced that they would be increasing their workforce at the Citywest site by 20 per cent to meet the demands of the new contract.

Pictured at the announcement, Eddie Murphy, M&S Country Director Ireland and Northern Ireland, Gillian Wilson, Head of Marketing at Milish, and Gary McCarney, Tech Director at Milish

First founded as a high street bakery in 1959 by siblings Kitty Coghlan and Liam Coghlan Snr, Milish originally traded under the name KC Confectionery.

Over the years the firm has streamlined its production to specialise in baking premium ranges of muffins and scones.

It is currently recognised as one of the leaders in contract bakery manufacturing.

“Given our core focus as a producer on quality, we're delighted to have that recognition by M&S and partner with them in bringing our product to customers both across Ireland and the UK," Milish Bakery’s Technical Director Gary McCarney said.

Milish will be providing M&S stores with its lemon, blueberry, Victoria sponge and chocolate flavour muffins.

