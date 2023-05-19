Irish Chaplaincy CEO gives a special gift to Ambassador Fraser
News

Irish Chaplaincy CEO gives a special gift to Ambassador Fraser

Ambassador Martin Fraser and Eddie Gilmore

Eddie Gilmore presented Ambassador Martin Fraser with a signed copy of his new book The Universe Provides, sub-titled “finding miracles and inspiration in unexpected places”.

Eddie is CEO of London-based charity Irish Chaplaincy which supports Irish prisoners, Travellers and seniors.

He draws on his professional as well as his personal and musical experiences in his new book, which collects stories of hope and uplifting encounters from his travels around a global community rediscovering itself following the isolations of the coronavirus.

Eddie’s first book Looking Ahead with Hope - stories of humanity, wonder and gratitude in a time of uncertainty was published in 2021 and was endorsed by former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese.

More information on the book:

https://www.dartonlongmantodd.co.uk/titles/2373-9781915412485-universe-provides

