Irish Distillers announce €250 million euro investment into new distillery in Cork
The €250 million investment will support the delivery of a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art distillery which is expected to be operational in 2025.

IRISH DISTILLERS, producer of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, has announced it will invest €250 million euro to build a new distillery in Midleton Co. Cork.

The investment will allow the company to meet demand and ensure the necessary future production capacity for its portfolio of Irish whiskeys globally.

The distillery will produce some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, including Jameson, Powers, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, the Spot family and Method and Madness, and will be situated on a 55-acre site adjacent and connected to the world-famous Midleton Distillery.

Subject to a successful planning application and meeting all licensing requirements, the new distillery will distil pot still and grain whiskey with grain intake, brewing, fermentation, and distillation facilities incorporated into the new 55-acre site.

The new distillery is expected to generate up to 100 highly skilled new jobs for the region over time once the distillery is operational in 2025, and circa 800 jobs during the construction phase.

The new site will also incorporate various environmental projects which will be developed in order to enhance biodiversity and protect local wildlife.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Cork County Council towards the end of 2022 and, if successful, construction will commence in 2023 with plans for the distillery to be operational in 2025.

Speaking at the announcement, Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, said:

“The continued success of the Irish whiskey industry is something that we can be incredibly proud of as a nation. Irish Distillers has played an integral role in the development of the industry. Whiskey has been distilled in Midleton for nearly 200 years, and the €250 million investment will deliver hundreds of more jobs into the future, both during construction and once the distillery is operational.

"Today’s announcement is an extremely positive development for Midleton and the wider region, and will further solidify Midleton’s reputation as the home of Irish whiskey.”

Nodjame Fouad, Chairman and CEO at Irish Distillers said:

"At Irish Distillers we are always planning for the future growth of Irish whiskey and today is a momentous day for Irish Distillers and the team at Midleton Distillery as we announce a €250 million investment plan to deliver a new, state of the art distillery in Midleton, Co. Cork which will be a carbon neutral operation. We are immensely proud of the continued strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys, led by Jameson which sold over 10 million cases in our 2022 financial year.

"The new distillery will be a beautiful, landmark development with sustainability at its core and will serve to further demonstrate our commitment to Midleton and East Cork, generating more jobs for the region and further driving recognition of Midleton Distillery as the beating heart of Irish whiskey."

