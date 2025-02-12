Irish Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan leads consortium that has bought London Irish rugby club
News

Irish Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan leads consortium that has bought London Irish rugby club

Eddie Jordan pictured in 2015 (Image: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

IRISH businessman and Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan has led a consortium that has bought rugby club London Irish out of administration.

The Dubliner, who founded the Jordan Grand Prix team, is part of the Jordan Associates group that has taken control of the club.

London Irish went into administration in 2023 after they were suspended from the Premiership over unpaid wages.

According to rugbypass.com, the club will officially be owned by Strangford Ellis Ltd, which is managed by Jordan Associates.

A statement from the company said the Exiles — founded in 1898 — will work with its fanbase to become a force in professional rugby once again.

"The primary goal of the new ownership is to return London Irish Rugby Club to the pinnacle of international professional club rugby, aiming for a swift return to top-flight competition," read a statement.

"The Jordan Associates team will now turn its attention to negotiating a full and sustainable return for London Irish to competitive rugby, hand-in-hand with London Irish's supporter base."

London Irish won the Powergen Cup in 2001-02 and finished second in the Premiership in 2008-09.

The club later won the second tier in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

In 1999, driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen finished the F1 season in third place for Jordan, with the team also finishing third in the World Constructors' Championship.

