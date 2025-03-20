Tributes paid after former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76
News

Tributes paid after former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan at the age of 76.

The Dublin-born businessman revealed in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

A statement released by his family today confirmed that he died at home in Cape Town, South Africa.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur," they said.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

Dublin-born Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76

Jordan, a former driver who founded Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, later worked as an Formula 1 analyst for the BBC from 2009 to 2015.

His team regularly performed well, finishing third in the 1999 F1 Constructors' Championship as driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen came third in the Drivers' Championship.

Legendary driver Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut for Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, while former World Champion Damon Hill scored the team's first Grand Prix win in 1998.

Eddie Jordan pictured with two of his children Zoe and Kyle Jordan

Scottish driver David Coulthard's best showing was in the 2001 championship when he finished as runner-up to Ferrari's Schumacher.

Paying tribute this morning, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said Jordan's passing was "deeply saddening".
"With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times," he said.
"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed," he added.
"In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."
The McLaren Formula 1 team has also paid tribute today, stating: "We are saddened to hear the news of Eddie Jordan’s passing."
They added: :A true legend of the sport, his passion and contributions to F1 left an incredible mark. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Eddie."
Jordan leaves behind his wife Marie and their four children Zoe, Miki, Zak, and Kyle.

