Tributes paid after former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies, aged 76

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan at the age of 76.

The Dublin-born businessman revealed in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

A statement released by his family today confirmed that he died at home in Cape Town, South Africa.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur," they said.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

Jordan, a former driver who founded Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, later worked as an Formula 1 analyst for the BBC from 2009 to 2015. His team regularly performed well, finishing third in the 1999 F1 Constructors' Championship as driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen came third in the Drivers' Championship. Legendary driver Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut for Jordan Grand Prix in 1991, while former World Champion Damon Hill scored the team's first Grand Prix win in 1998. Scottish driver David Coulthard's best showing was in the 2001 championship when he finished as runner-up to Ferrari's Schumacher.

Jordan leaves behind his wife Marie and their four children Zoe, Miki, Zak, and Kyle.