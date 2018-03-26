Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'

THE BROTHER of one of Ireland's most dangerous gangsters has been hospitalised following an alleged hit in Turkey.

John Hutch Senior, brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been treated in a Dublin hospital after leaping from a balcony in Turkey over the weekend in an attempt to get away from two men believed to have been trying to kill him.

According to Independent.ie, the 65-year-old suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi on Friday evening.

Hutch’s family members are reported to have told gardai that he saw two men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas through a peephole in the steel reinforced door of the property.

The only other exit from the apartment was the balcony, from which Hutch Snr leapt in an attempt to flee.

He returned to Dublin on Saturday before being admitted to the Mater Hospital, where he was treated for a number of hours before being discharged later that night.

Hutch Snr has previously survived an attempt on his life from the rival Kinahan gang.

Gardai have been posted outside Hutch's family home in the north inner city over the last 18 months in order to prevent further attacks at the property.

Hutch is not believed to be directly involved in the feud but his life is under threat due to his family connections.

His nephews, Gary Hutch and Derek Coakley Hutch, have also been killed in murders linked to the feud, while his brother Eddie Hutch (58) was murdered in February 2016.

Gardai are now carrying out their own enquiries into the incident and are trying to establish if two men armed with firearms were indeed present at the property at the time.