Irish Government launches baby bundle initiative for new parents
Roderic O’Gorman with midwifery representatives from the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital, Waterford (Image: Twitter / @rodericogorman)

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has launched its new baby bundle initiative to support new parents.

The Little Baby Bundle will be rolled out from February 2023, with the pilot scheme seeing 500 expectant parents receiving the free support packages.

Valued at €300 each, the bundles will include essentials to promote the health and wellbeing of newborns and to support new parents.

"The first few weeks of a newborn's life is so special to families, and we want to help new parents by providing them with practical supports while they navigate those first few weeks and months," said Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Roderic O’Gorman says the boxes will provide new parents with practical support (Image: Twitter / @rodericogorman)

"The Little Baby Bundle is another initiative being rolled out by this government, which demonstrates our commitment to supporting families, and in ensuring children have the best start in life.

"I look forward to the pilot initiative beginning in February, and hearing the views and experiences of participating families so we can gather valuable feedback to inform future wider rollout of the baby bundles."

Key health messages

The pilot scheme is a collaboration with the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital, Waterford.

From February 2023, 500 expectant parents across both hospitals will be invited to participate in the initiative by completing a form at their hospital following their 20-week scan.

The baby bundle will then be delivered to their home at a time of their choosing.

Participating parents in the pilot initiative will then feed back their views and experiences of the scheme to inform the development of the wider roll-out.

The Little Baby Bundle will include play items to encourage early communication and bonding, household items to help with safe bathing and safe sleep, as well as a range of other items to support new parents after the birth.

Contents include clothing, wipes, toys, a thermometer, baby monitor and changing mat.

The pilot will also include key health messages on breastfeeding, safe sleep and postnatal depression, provided in both Irish and English.

