Irish government rejects advice from NPHET to impose Level Five restrictions
News

Irish government rejects advice from NPHET to impose Level Five restrictions

THE IRISH government has reportedly rejected advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to raise the country's Covid-19 restriction status to Level Five.

Its understood that NPHET recommended the government introduce Level Five restrictions nationwide in response to a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Under these restrictions, the public will be asked to remain at home and work remotely, where possible, while excursions outdoors will be limited to exercise within 5km of home.

NPHET described a full national lockdown as the "only opportunity" to get infection rates "back under control".

But it appears that the Government has decided not to follow the health advice presented by Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

Advertisement

A Government source told the Irish Times that restriction levels across the country will be going up in the near future, but would fall short of the maximum level.

It is expected the Cabinet will agree to place the State under Level 3 with added measures. Level 4 would have meant the closure of many more retail outlets, the economic consequences of which the Government was concerned about.

A Cabinet meeting has taken place this afternoon to finalise the new measures.

NPHET had advised the Government that it was "vital to do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months".

In the past 24 hours, 365 more people tested positive for coronavirus while no further deaths were confirmed.

That brings the total number of infections to 38,032 since the pandemic began.

According to figures calculated by the chairman of NPHET’s modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, cases could climb to as high as 1,300 per day nationally by the end of the month unless further restrictions are introduced.

Advertisement

See More: Dr Tony Holohan, Irish Government, Level 5, NPHET

Related

Ireland facing full lockdown as health officials advise Level Five restrictions for whole country
News 12 hours ago

Ireland facing full lockdown as health officials advise Level Five restrictions for whole country

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland's elderly and vulnerable strongly advised to limit visits to 'very small' groups
News 1 day ago

Ireland's elderly and vulnerable strongly advised to limit visits to 'very small' groups

By: Jack Beresford

Dr Tony Holohan returning to role as Ireland's Chief Medical Officer
News 4 days ago

Dr Tony Holohan returning to role as Ireland's Chief Medical Officer

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland v Slovakia - Euro 2020 playoff: Kick-off time, team news and TV details
Sport 38 minutes ago

Ireland v Slovakia - Euro 2020 playoff: Kick-off time, team news and TV details

By: Harry Brent

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin
News 2 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin

By: Harry Brent

New Zealand has managed to "beat the virus" for a second time, PM Jacinda Ardern says
News 5 hours ago

New Zealand has managed to "beat the virus" for a second time, PM Jacinda Ardern says

By: Rachael O'Connor

'Offensive' Ed Sheeran puppet had to be changed due to fears it would upset ginger people
News 5 hours ago

'Offensive' Ed Sheeran puppet had to be changed due to fears it would upset ginger people

By: Harry Brent

Mike Pence’s Irish cousin says US Vice President is ‘a really nice guy’
News 5 hours ago

Mike Pence’s Irish cousin says US Vice President is ‘a really nice guy’

By: Jack Beresford