Irish Olympian in intensive care after water fall at Horse Trials
News

Irish Olympian in intensive care after water fall at Horse Trials

Jonty Evans on Cooley Rourkes Drift at the Rio Olympics in 2016 on their way to a 9th place finish

Irish Olympian Jonty Evans is in intensive care with a severe head injury following a fall on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The rider was transferred to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Beaumont Hospital, in Dublin.

Latest reports say Evans is in a stable condition and is being “monitored and treated”. Evans’ horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift, was uninjured in the fall during the final eventing stage of the Horse Trials, which attracted more than 33,000 people on Sunday.

Horse and rider were second in the standings after two stages when Evans fell at fence 19b - the second element of the main water feature of the cross country course.

The horse and rider appeared to be lined up for the fence but Cooley Rorkes Drift caught a flag on the fence which pitched Evans off the horse.

Advertisement

Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift came to prominence at the Rio Olympics in 2016 where they finished ninth.

Their partnership was almost cut short when the owner was considering substantial offers from America to sell the horse - but a crowdfunding campaign raised £500,000 to keep the horse in Ireland.

See More: Cooley Rourkes Drift, Eventing, Horse Trials, Irish Olympics, Jonty Evans, Olympian, Olympics, Rio Olympics 2016, Tattersalls, Tatts

Related

Gardai chase has stinger in the tail for 105mph VW driver who sped wrong way through roundabout
News 2 hours ago

Gardai chase has stinger in the tail for 105mph VW driver who sped wrong way through roundabout

By: Rebecca Keane

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport
News 3 hours ago

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport

By: Sean Smith

Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday
News 3 hours ago

Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event
Entertainment 26 minutes ago

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus
News 45 minutes ago

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus

By: Jack Beresford

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland
News 1 hour ago

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border
News 6 hours ago

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border

By: Sean Smith