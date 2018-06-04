Irish Olympian in intensive care after water fall at Horse Trials

Irish Olympian Jonty Evans is in intensive care with a severe head injury following a fall on the final day of the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The rider was transferred to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Beaumont Hospital, in Dublin.

Latest reports say Evans is in a stable condition and is being “monitored and treated”. Evans’ horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift, was uninjured in the fall during the final eventing stage of the Horse Trials, which attracted more than 33,000 people on Sunday.

Horse and rider were second in the standings after two stages when Evans fell at fence 19b - the second element of the main water feature of the cross country course.

The horse and rider appeared to be lined up for the fence but Cooley Rorkes Drift caught a flag on the fence which pitched Evans off the horse.

PRESS RELEASE

Monday June 4th 2018 Update on @JontyEventing Following further evaluation at Beaumont Hospital, Jonty Evans is in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit and his condition is being monitored and treated. *ENDS* — Tatts Horse Trials (@Tatts2018) 4 June 2018

Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift came to prominence at the Rio Olympics in 2016 where they finished ninth.

Their partnership was almost cut short when the owner was considering substantial offers from America to sell the horse - but a crowdfunding campaign raised £500,000 to keep the horse in Ireland.