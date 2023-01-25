Irish Passport Office lifts postal suspension for Great Britain and Northern Ireland
News

Irish Passport Office lifts postal suspension for Great Britain and Northern Ireland

THE SUSPENSION on Irish passports being posted to Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been lifted.

The Passport Service revealed via a brief social media message earlier today that it had resumed operations.

It had previously halted the posting of passports and supporting documentation to Great Britain and Northern Ireland due to industrial action.

In its post, the Passport Service said that due to the 'end of disruption' to post in the affected areas, the service had now 'fully resumed'.

It urged anyone with passport queries to contact its customer service hub.

The suspension had begun on December 12 amid a series of strikes by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in the run-up to Christmas due to disputes with Royal Mail.

It came as the Department of Foreign Affairs announced a record-breaking year for passport applications.

The CWU had promised no industrial action would take place between January 9-20, however it has this week re-balloted members over further strikes, with the result expected on February 16.

Following the disruption to Irish Passport Service operations, Sinn Féin had renewed its call for the establishment of a passport office in Northern Ireland.

