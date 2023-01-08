Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history

IRISH players helped their clubs to FA Cup upsets in the Third Round of the competition this weekend, with one player firing his side into the Fourth Round for the first time.

Former Bohemians striker Promise Omochere hit the winner as League One side Fleetwood Town came from a goal down against Championship outfit QPR to progress beyond the Third Round for the first time in the club's history.

The 22-year-old former Ireland youth international has struggled for goals since his summer switch from the League of Ireland but now has two in as many games for the Cods.

The Dubliner's winner against the Rs came a week after he grabbed his first goal for Fleetwood in their 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Ireland U19 striker Cian Hayes also featured for the victorious hosts.

Dundalk native Jimmy Dunne started for the London side, while Ireland U19 striker Sinclair Armstrong came off the bench but was unable to help QPR get a result.

Hamilton cuts down Forest

Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton was on target as Championship strugglers Blackpool shocked Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Hamilton scored the third as the Seasiders — without a win in their previous nine games — ran out 4-1 winners at Bloomfield Road.

Former Mansfield winger Hamilton, 27, made his Ireland debut against Ukraine in June 2022.

In arguably the shock of the round, League One side Sheffield Wednesday defeated Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United 2-1.

Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness, on loan from Cardiff City, played the full 90 minutes for the Owls, while Northern Ireland's Jamal Lewis made a rare start for the Magpies.

Wednesday are hoping to retain McGuinness — who was the club's Player of the Month in November and December — however, Cardiff are expected to enact a break clause in his season-long loan agreement to bring him back to Wales following his impressive form.

Championship side Burnley also claimed a Premier League scalp, with Northern Ireland keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell helping his side to a 4-2 win at Bournemouth.

Ireland's Josh Cullen played the full 90 minutes for the Clarets, who currently sit top of the Championship.

Luke McNally, the Ireland U19 defender, came off the bench for Burnley, while Irish keeper Mark Travers was between the sticks for the beaten Cherries.

Bazunu helps ease pressure on Jones

While not a classic FA Cup upset, Southampton's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace will ease the pressure on manager Nathan Jones.

Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu helped Saints to a much-needed victory at Selhurst Park.

The visitors have lost all four of their Premier League games since Jones was appointed and sit bottom of the table but Saturday's win will offer them some respite from their league woes.

League One side Ipswich won 4-1 against Championship side Rotherham, despite former Ireland international Richard Keogh conceding the penalty from which Northern Ireland's Connor Washington equalised to make it 1-1.

However, the Tractor Boys sealed the win with three goals in the final 16 minutes, the last coming from the spot after Marcus Harness — who was called up by Ireland in 2020 — won the penalty.

Elsewhere, 35-year-old Shane Long scored in injury-time as Reading beat fellow Championship side Watford 2-0, while fellow Munster native Alan Browne captained Preston to a 3-1 win over Huddersfield in another all-Championship tie.

On Sunday, Ireland internationals James Collins and Jason Knight were both on the scoresheet as Derby beat fellow League One side Barnsley 3-0.

Meanwhile, Championship side Cardiff City were seconds away from claiming a Premier League scalp in their tie with Leeds United.

The hosts were leading 2-0 at half-time but after Rodrigo pulled a goal back, Ireland U21 defender Joel Bagan saw red on 80 minutes for handling Junior Firpo's goal-bound shot.

Rodrigo missed the resulting penalty but Leeds forced a replay with a 93rd-minute equaliser.