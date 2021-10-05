This traditional Irish Potato Soup recipe will see you through a cold winter

IRELAND IS busy bracing itself for another long winter of inclement weather and it's the same at The Irish Post.
Freezing temperatures, strong winds, torrential rain and maybe even a spot of snow could all be on the cards in the weeks to come - but there is hope.
We've come up with the perfect recipe to warm the cockles and keep the wolves from the door: a traditional Irish potato soup.
It's full of the kind of ingredients sure to be found in your local shop or supermarket and is guaranteed to go down a treat with anyone seeking a distinctly Irish dish.
Offered up via MyRecipes.com, here's everything you need to know.
What you will need:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 3 leeks, sliced
- 3 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
- 3 (14 1/2-ounce) cans chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- A topping of shredded cheddar cheese
- A handful of crumbled cooked bacon
- A handful of chopped fresh chives
How to make it:
- Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a low heat.
- Stir in the onion and leek. Cover and cook for 20 minutes.
- Stir in the potato. Cover again and cook for another 15 minutes.
- Add the broth, salt, and pepper. Bring the mix to the boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer the mixture for 30 minutes.
- Remove once the potato has become tender. Leave to cool.
- Using a blender, process batches of the soup until smooth.
- Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook until warm.
- Add a combination of the cheddar, bacon, and chives.
Best served with a bit of bread in front of a roaring fire. Enjoy!
** Originally Published on: Oct 5, 2018