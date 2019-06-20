Irish primary school to introduce gender-neutral uniform policy

AN Irish primary school is introducing a gender-neutral uniform policy which allows girls to wear trousers and boys to wear skirts.

St Brigid’s National School in Greystones, Co. Wicklow will adopt the new initiative later this year.

Up until now, the school's uniform policy required girls to wear a green tartan pinafore and boys to dress in grey trousers with a green jumper.

School representatives said they decided to replace the old policy following a proposal from the students' council to be more inclusive to children questioning their gender identity.

Tom Sherlock, chair of the school's board of management, said the council approached principal Máire Costello with the "no-brainer" proposal earlier this year.

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the board's initial reaction to the student-led initiative was: "Why didn't we think of it ourselves?"

The proposal has since been approved by both the board and the parents' association.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Principal Costello said: "We have children who are questioning their sexual identity. It is happening at an earlier age.

"We want all our children to have a happy experience in school. If that means girls wearing trousers or boys wearing skirts, so be it.

"The most important thing is that children should feel comfortable and happy over how they are dressed."

The change in policy will come into effect when the next school year begins this September.

St Brigid’s is also reportedly considering the introduction of gender-neutral toilet facilities.