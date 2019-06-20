Irish primary school to introduce gender-neutral uniform policy
News

Irish primary school to introduce gender-neutral uniform policy

AN Irish primary school is introducing a gender-neutral uniform policy which allows girls to wear trousers and boys to wear skirts.

St Brigid’s National School in Greystones, Co. Wicklow will adopt the new initiative later this year.

Up until now, the school's uniform policy required girls to wear a green tartan pinafore and boys to dress in grey trousers with a green jumper.

School representatives said they decided to replace the old policy following a proposal from the students' council to be more inclusive to children questioning their gender identity.

Tom Sherlock, chair of the school's board of management, said the council approached principal Máire Costello with the "no-brainer" proposal earlier this year.

Advertisement

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the board's initial reaction to the student-led initiative was: "Why didn't we think of it ourselves?"

The proposal has since been approved by both the board and the parents' association.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Principal Costello said: "We have children who are questioning their sexual identity. It is happening at an earlier age.

"We want all our children to have a happy experience in school. If that means girls wearing trousers or boys wearing skirts, so be it.

"The most important thing is that children should feel comfortable and happy over how they are dressed."

The change in policy will come into effect when the next school year begins this September.

St Brigid’s is also reportedly considering the introduction of gender-neutral toilet facilities.

Advertisement

See More: Catholic School, Gender Neutral, Greystones, Irish School, St Brigid, Transgender, Uniform, Wicklow

Related

Catholic school in touching tribute to girl, 14, after body found in UK pond identified as the 'well-loved' pupil
News 10 months ago

Catholic school in touching tribute to girl, 14, after body found in UK pond identified as the 'well-loved' pupil

By: Aidan Lonergan

English man arrested for manslaughter in connection to death of footballer Emiliano Sala
News 16 hours ago

English man arrested for manslaughter in connection to death of footballer Emiliano Sala

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump vows to cure cancer and AIDS as he kicks off his 2020 campaign
News 17 hours ago

Donald Trump vows to cure cancer and AIDS as he kicks off his 2020 campaign

By: Harry Brent

Latest

I watched Love Island for the first time, and it’s basically secondary school pre-drinks on steroids
Entertainment 5 hours ago

I watched Love Island for the first time, and it’s basically secondary school pre-drinks on steroids

By: Rachael O’Connor

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine
News 20 hours ago

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine

By: Harry Brent

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn
News 23 hours ago

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn

By: Aidan Lonergan

Hillary Clinton quotes legendary Irish poet WB Yeats as she attacks 'rough beast' Donald Trump
News 1 day ago

Hillary Clinton quotes legendary Irish poet WB Yeats as she attacks 'rough beast' Donald Trump

By: Aidan Lonergan

More than half a million people have applied for Irish passports so far in 2019 as Brexit looms
News 1 day ago

More than half a million people have applied for Irish passports so far in 2019 as Brexit looms

By: Aidan Lonergan