Irish professor elected as Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights

PROFESSOR Michael O’Flaherty has been elected as the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Irishman, a former priest who hails from Salthill in Galway, won the role following a vote by the Council’s Parliamentary Assembly in Strasbourg this week.

Mr O’Flaherty, who led the EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) from 2015 until December 2023, went up against two other hopefuls for the job, Bulgarian nominee Meglena Kuneva and Austrian nominee Manfred Nowak.

The three-candidate shortlist was prepared by the Council’s Committee of Ministers’ Deputies in November 2023.

Elected by secret ballot by members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Commissioner position carries a six-year non-renewable term.

It was stablished by the Council in 1999 to promote awareness of and respect for human rights across its 46 member states.

Welcoming Mr O’Flaherty’s selection for the position, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “I want to congratulate Michael O’Flaherty on his election as Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

"Professor O’Flaherty has served with great distinction in several high level positions in the field of human rights and his election as Commissioner is a mark of the high regard in which he is held.

“His extensive human rights expertise, strong record of leadership and demonstrated courage, integrity and resilience, are qualities that will benefit him as he takes up his new role.”

He added: "The office of Commissioner is central to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Europe.

“Never have these ideals and principles been more important.”

Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs, Peter Burke also welcomed the news of Mr O’Flaherty’s new position, which was announced yesterday evening.

“The election of Michael O’Flaherty as Commissioner for Human Rights is a recognition by the Council of Europe membership of his high moral character and expertise in the field of human rights,” Minister Burke said.

“His attachment to the values of the Council of Europe are undeniable and Ireland is proud to have supported his candidacy for the position.”

A qualified, but non-practising lawyer, Mr O’Flaherty has spent his adult life in the field of human rights.

“I believe that the standards in the human rights treaties are a unique and irreplaceable roadmap for the honouring of the dignity of everyone,” he explains of his career choice.

“The institutions set up to oversee them, at national, regional and international levels play a vital role and need to be ever-strengthened.”

Prior to his time at FRA, Mr O’Flaherty spent 18 years working at the United Nations (UN)

He has held two professorships of human rights, first at the University of Nottingham in England and later at the University of Galway.

In both cases he also led their human rights centres.

Professor O'Flaherty is also a former Catholic priest, a role he retired from when he moved into international work.

“Early in my career I was ordained as a priest in the Roman Catholic Church, working with prisoners and young people as well as in a local community,” he explains.

“I retired from the priesthood when I took up international work and have subsequently been laicised,” he added.