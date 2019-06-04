Irish pub renamed The Trump Arms to mark the President's state visit

AN IRISH pub in London is pulling out all the stops for President Donald Trump’s state visit.

While the President’s arrival in the UK has prompted protests in some quarters, it’s an altogether different story for Damien Smyth.

The landlord of The Jameson pub in Hammersmith, west London, Smyth was keen to show “respect” to the US presidency and celebrate the close ties between the two countries that date back to the Second World War.

The result was The Trump Arms, a pub named after the POTUS and decked out to celebrate 'The Donald'.

"They had no qualms about helping this country or the country next door," Smyth explained to ABC News.

"It's about showing respect. The Americans, the Irish and the British are great friends, and now we're family."

The 53-year-old hopes his gesture will help build bridges between the UK, America and Ireland at a fractious time in politics.

“We must mark the great relationship between the British, the Irish and the American people," he said.

Smyth has pulled out all the stops to make feel President Trump welcome, with The Trump Arms decked out in American flags, pictures of Trump and an actual replica of the Oval Office.

It’s the second time Smyth has changed the name of the pub to The Trump Arms, following a similar switch back in July 2018.

The move stands in stark contrast to those protesting Trump’s visit and offers up an alternative take on the President.

The President is said to be aware of the pub’s name change too, with The Sun reporting that the POTUS described the move as “wonderful.”

"I love those people," Trump added. "Those are my people."

Just don’t expect to see The Donald there any time soon – he doesn’t drink.